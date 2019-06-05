Baha Mar To Host 'The Voice' Summer Series

"The Voice' is an international phenomenon, with 68 versions of the show broadcast across 180 countries around the world. We're thrilled to welcome the contestants to Baha Mar," says Karin Salinas, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Baha Mar. "Summer in The Bahamas is a special time of year, and we look forward to introducing original programming and inventive live entertainment for our guests to cherish as summer memories for years to come."

'The Voice' Summer Series at Baha Mar will feature some of the biggest stars of the smash-hit television show, including season winners Jordan Smith, Chris Blue and Alisan Porter, performing original songs and all-time favorites. The concerts will take place on the following dates:

Thursday, July 4 : The Summer Series kicks off with season nine winner Jordan Smith . During his time on 'The Voice,' Kentucky -born country artist Jordan Smith became the first artist of his season to reach number one on the pop charts in iTunes and set record sales on the Billboard charts. The premier evening celebration will feature a spectacular fireworks show following the concert.

Wednesday, July 10 : Season eight fan-favorite Blaze Johnson returns to his native Bahamas . Blaze won over celebrity coach Adam Levine and millions of fans in 2015 with his renditions of pop singles and soulful ballads. He will perform at Baha Mar for the first time this summer to headline The Bahamas Independence Day Celebration.

Saturday, July 13: Artist to be announced.

Saturday, July 20 : Season ten finalist and Tulsa, Oklahoma native Mary Sarah performs live at Baha Mar. Mary's memorable time on "The Voice" left a lasting impression on all four celebrity judges and her studio version of Randy Travis' "I Told You So" reached the top ten on iTunes.

Saturday, July 27 : Season twelve winner and Knoxville, Tennessee native Chris Blue performs hit songs for Baha Mar guests. Chris' music career has taken off since his 2017 win, as he has collaborated with top artists including Usher, Alicia Keys , and fellow 'The Voice' alum Vanessa Ferguson .

Saturday, August 3 : Massachusetts native Alisan Porter closes out the Summer Series, performing her greatest hits. Alisan made history when she won season ten of 'The Voice' with coach Cristina Aguilera , marking the first time an artist won the show with a female coach, and giving Aguilera her first win.

For more details on 'The Voice' Summer Series and to book your summer stay at Baha Mar, visit www.BahaMar.com.

About Baha Mar

Baha Mar is a master planned $4.2 billion integrated resort development operated by Hong Kong-based conglomerate Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited (CTFE). The white sand beach destination includes three global brand operators – Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood – with over 2,300 rooms and 40 restaurants and lounges, the largest casino in the Caribbean, a state-of-the-art convention center, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Royal Blue Golf Course, the Caribbean's first and only flagship ESPA spa, and over 30 luxury retail outlets. Baha Mar is a breathtaking location with dynamic programming, activities and guest offerings in one of the most beautiful places in the world – The Bahamas. For more information and reservations, visit www.bahamar.com.

About The Voice

The Voice is the best-selling unscripted format of the last decade with 67 international sales and is ranked as the 4th highest selling format of all time, according to K7 Media's comprehensive report on format sales (Tracking the Giants: The Top 100 Travelling TV Formats 2018/19). The show is scoring rock solid results in all territories and has already taken home numerous awards, including 7 Emmy's, 4 Producers Guild Awards and 5 People's Choice Awards.

