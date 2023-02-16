Bahador Ghahramani, PE, CISM, CPE, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

HAYMARKET, Va., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bahador Ghahramani, PE, CISM, CPE, is being recognized by the Continental Who's Who as a Life Achiever as a Distinguished Scientist 2023 for his extensive work in the Cyber Security field and his leadership and professional excellence as the Chairman of the Board & Chief Information Officer with BG Technical Management Solutions (BG Techs) and the Multipurpose Early Warning Systems Technologies (MEWS Techs) that he has exhibited the highest level of professionalism, leadership, dedications, and integrity since 1995.

Bahador Ghahramani

Dr. Ghahramani holds many degrees from prominent universities: Ph.D. in Engineering; Masters of Science Degree in Engineering; Masters of Business Administration in Information Systems; Masters of Science Degree in Applied Mathematics; and Bachelors of Science in Engineering and Management. Throughout his educational pursuits, he has been proactively associated with leading universities and higher education institutions: the George Washington University, the University of Maryland, the University of Nebraska at Omaha, the University of Missouri at Rolla, and the Louisiana State University System. Dr. Ghahramani is also an alumnus of the prestigious Harvard University Kennedy School Executive Program and has maintained certifications and licenses in Information Security Management, Professional Ergonomics, and Professional Engineering.

Dr. Ghahramani has published and presented numerous peer reviewed (refereed) scientific papers and chapters in the leading publications. He has been an active member and officer in numerous national and international academic organizations, professional institutions, and honor societies. He has authored countless chapters, articles, and books, including "A Telecommunications Model for Managing Complexity of Voice and Data Networks and Services," "An Optimization Model for Telecommunications Systems," and "Economic Evaluation of Advanced Technologies: Techniques and Case Studies."

Invested in his work, Dr. Ghahramani maintains numerous professional affiliations in his field to stay abreast of the most cutting-edge advancements, including the International Foundation for Industrial Ergonomics and Safety Research, the National Safety Council and the Operations Research Society of America. He has also been associated with the Institute of Management Sciences, the American Institute of Industrial Engineers and the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, to name a few.

Dr. Bahador Ghahramani is a distinguished and awarded member of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, where he currently serves as a Lead Scientist. He is a founder and Chief Executive Officer of MewsTechs, Inc., and BG Techs, which holds eleven national and two international patents. After launching these companies, he became the Chief Technology Officer at Europa Telecom, a Lead Scientist at General Dynamics, and a Distinguished Member of Technical Staff at the AT&T - Bell Laboratories. At General Dynamics, the doctor effectively facilitated two major advanced projects; amphibious systems and future combat systems when he was a lead scientist. His extensive work experience includes significant research and development projects with Sandia National Laboratories, Oakridge National Laboratory, Livermore National Laboratory, IBM Watson Centers, and other highly recognized national and international centers of excellence.

Considered a subject matter expert (SME) in his field, Dr. Ghahramani served as a reviewer for the International Journal of Quality Science and a member of the editorial advisory boards for the International Journal of Agile Manufacturing and the International Journal of Healthcare Technology and Management. He is also proactively contributing advanced research and development discoveries with the prestigious Harvard University John F. Kennedy School of Government Executive Program faculty and alumnus.

Dr. Ghahramani is credited with developing a nuclear, biological and chemical warning system and container security systems for the government. After standing up the DHS Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) Program, he has been focused on two major national and international cutting-edge technology related projects: National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) initiatives, and the DHS Standards Council's efforts. He holds eleven (11) national and two (2) international patents.

Dr. Ghahramani is responsible for many state-of-the-art discoveries in science and technology. He has devoted many years to extensive training and serving humanity as an information officer. He is a renowned and well-published author of "My Epiphany." His book shares celestial subliminal and mystical messages that came to him in poetic form during moments of reflections. He is also an author and inventor of the modern electronic eye depth perception testing method (four patents) that has revolutionized the fields of ophthalmology and optometry.

Dr. Ghahramani has been honored many times as a leader in his field, including an Outstanding Teaching Award from the University of Missouri at Rolla, an Outstanding Teaching Award from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, and an Outstanding Teaching Award from the General Motors Corporation. He was presented with various significant awards from the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS): The Individual Innovation Award, the Team Award, the Peer-to-Peer Recognition Award, and the FedScoop Innovation of the Year Award. He has been recognized for his extensive body of work through publications such as Who's Who in Finance and Industry and Who's Who in Media and Communications. He is also recognized as one of the Two Distinguished Virginia Scientists from the Top 100 Registry.

