Bahamas Hosts International Health Innovation Summit

NASSAU, Bahamas, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second time, The Bahamas will host international health, technology and business experts at the HEALinc Future Health Summit. The event will be held at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar from October 2-4, 2019.

"HEALinc is an incubator for future products, services and innovation to drive optimal health. The Future Health Summit will engage meaningful dialogues that focus on prevention of disease, regenerative medicine and cutting-edge innovation in health care delivery," says Dr. Desiree Cox, a Rhodes Scholar and Founder and CEO of HEALinc.

Dr. Desiree Cox, Founder and CEO HEALinc.

As The Bahamas seeks to recover following the devastation of Hurricane Dorian, the event will bring together more than 50 global leaders in health, business and technology. Some of the featured presenters include Tony Robbins, world-renowned life coach and business strategist; Bruce Cryer, Adjunct Professor at Stanford University and Co-Founder of HeartMath; Sylvester Omuemu, Global Business Intelligence Consultant at Google; Professor Joshua Hare, University of Miami and Chief Science Officer of Longeveron, Dr. Robert Hariri, Founder and President of Celularity; and Dr. David Pearce, Vice President of Research and Innovation at Sanford Health.

Prominent Bahamians and leading international stem cell and regenerative health technology companies are also involved, including Dr. Desiree Cox, Founder and CEO of HEALinc and Dr. Charles Diggiss, President of Doctors Hospital. His Excellency The Most Hon. Cornelius A. Smith, Governor General of The Bahamas and Hon. Dr. Duane Sands, Minister of Health of The Bahamas will be in attendance at the opening ceremony.

The Summit will feature BELLA GAIA, a live music, art and dance performance produced by Kenji Williams and other New York artists. The show will artistically depict how humans and nature, and how art and science are connected.

"This is an important moment for The Bahamas and for world as expert minds, scholars, change-makers and influencers come together with one goal, to create a future of resilience and generation of human health and the health of our planet," says Dr. Cox. "We invite everyone to participate and collaborate with us by engaging with us throughout the event on social media, where we will be sharing video, photos, interviews with speakers and more."

Website: www.healincfuturehealthsummit.com

Facebook: facebook.com/TheHEALinc

Twitter: @HEALincSummit

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/HEALinc

Media Contact:

Valdez K. Russell

242-359-3374

223729@email4pr.com

SOURCE HEALinc