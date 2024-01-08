Bahamas Ministry of Tourism Inks Multi-Year Agreement with Dallas Cowboys

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation

08 Jan, 2024, 12:21 ET

NASSAU, Bahamas, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA) has solidified a multi-year partnership with the Dallas Cowboys to tap into the U.S. Southwest market. The collaboration aims to reach Dallas Cowboys fans across the United States.

The Hon. I. Chester Cooper, The Bahamas' Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, along with Ministry of Tourism Director General Latia Duncombe and other executives, were in attendance at the Dallas Cowboys versus Detroit Lions game on 30 December, to kick off the partnership and celebrate Jimmy Johnson's induction into the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor.

As part of this multi-year agreement, The Islands of The Bahamas branding will prominently feature at AT&T Stadium home games in Arlington, Texas, along with TV and radio ads, Bahamian-themed promotions, and on-site activities. Cowboys fans will have the chance to win social media sweepstakes for a home game or an unforgettable trip to The Islands of The Bahamas.

"We are excited about this new partnership and look forward to capitalizing on this relationship to drive more tourism business from Middle America to The Bahamas," said Cooper. "This agreement allows us to combine the love for the Dallas Cowboys with the allure of The Bahamas."

"The Dallas Cowboys are excited to partner with the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism to help encourage tourism at an incredible destination like The Bahamas," said Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President of Business Operations Chad Estis. "We know Cowboys fans love great experiences, exciting trips, world class hospitality and making special memories, which are all things that are easy to have in The Bahamas!"

Latia Duncombe, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism Director General, described the partnership as a "win-win" and emphasized the exposure for The Islands of The Bahamas within the Dallas Cowboys fanbase. Multiple sweepstakes and marketing initiatives will target fans in the Southwest and across the U.S., anticipating a substantial increase in travel to The Bahamas from this market.

Referred to as "America's Team," the Dallas Cowboys is, according to Forbes, valued at $9 billion. The Bahamas' collaboration with this sports giant will bolster the destination's national "Sports in Paradise" initiative, positioning the country as an ideal destination for sports-related conferences, meetings, and events.

About The Bahamas:

The Bahamas, with over 700 islands and cays, offers world-class experiences in fishing, diving, boating and stunning beaches. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it provides a quick escape. Learn more at Bahamas.com or on social media.

Media Contact:
Anita Johnson-Patty
Director, Global Communications
Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation
[email protected]

SOURCE The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation

