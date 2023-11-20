BAHAMAS MINISTRY OF TOURISM, INVESTMENTS & AVIATION AT WORLD TRAVEL MARKET 2023

News provided by

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation

20 Nov, 2023, 16:52 ET

The Bahamas celebrates a successful show at World Travel Market 2023

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA) showcased The Islands of The Bahamas in grand style at the World Travel Market (WTM) London 2023, held 6 – 8 November.

With a rich history spanning over 40 years, WTM stands as the foremost global event in the travel and tourism sector, with participation from more than 5,000 exhibitors representing 182 countries and regions. BMOTIA's presence at this event signified a milestone in the ongoing commitment to promote The Bahamas as a premier travel destination.

In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of independence on July 10, 2023, The Bahamas extended its festivities at the event, featuring traditional Junkanoo and a commemorative cake to mark this historical milestone.

The delegation, led by Latia Duncombe, Director General at The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, included members of the Bahamas Tourist Office in the United Kingdom and international team members specializing in sales, marketing and communications. The team engaged with global contacts within the travel industry, and notable partners at the Bahamas booth included representatives from Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board, Atlantis Paradise Island, Margaritaville Beach Resort, Majestic Tours and the Bahama Out Islands Promotion Board.

Director General Duncombe said, "World Travel Market 2023 has once again proven to be a significant event in the industry calendar, providing an excellent opportunity to showcase the world-class offerings in The Islands of The Bahamas, establish new relationships and nurture existing partnerships."

Duncombe highlighted the extensive engagement with over 100 contacts, including key partners in the airline, hotel and trade industries. She further emphasized the excitement of attendees in sampling the culture, heritage and vibrancy during the exhibition.

Reflecting on The Bahamas' 50 years of independence, Duncombe noted the country's achievements of economic growth and thriving social communities. This year has witnessed the attainment of record tourism numbers, surpassing the 2019 visitor numbers (7.2 million).

Duncombe concluded: "The stage is now set for an even more significant and prosperous 2024. The Bahamas is open for business, and we look forward to continuing the constructive discussions and exploring business opportunities discussed at WTM to further strengthen our position on the world stage."

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS
With over 700 islands and cays and 16 unique island destinations, The Bahamas lies just 50 miles off the coast of Florida, offering an easy flyaway escape that transports travellers away from their everyday. The Islands of The Bahamas has world-class fishing, diving, boating, birding and nature-based activities, thousands of miles of the earth's most spectacular water, and pristine beaches waiting for families, couples and adventurers. Explore all the islands have to offer at www.bahamas.com, download the Islands of the Bahamas app, or visit Facebook, YouTube, or Instagram to see why It's Better in The Bahamas. 

PRESS ENQUIRIES
Anita Johnson-Patty
Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation
[email protected]

Samantha Day, Lucia Cappiello, Stefaniia Konovalova
FINN Partners
[email protected] 

SOURCE The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation

Also from this source

THE BAHAMAS AND JETBLUE CELEBRATE FIRST-EVER NONSTOP FLIGHT CONNECTING LOS ANGELES TO NASSAU

THE BAHAMAS AND JETBLUE CELEBRATE FIRST-EVER NONSTOP FLIGHT CONNECTING LOS ANGELES TO NASSAU

November 4, 2023 marked a significant milestone as The Islands of The Bahamas and JetBlue jointly welcomed passengers on the airline's first nonstop...
WHAT'S NEW IN THE BAHAMAS IN NOVEMBER 2023

WHAT'S NEW IN THE BAHAMAS IN NOVEMBER 2023

Travellers seeking an escape from the autumn chill should look no further than The Islands of The Bahamas. With newly launched direct flights this...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.