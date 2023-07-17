Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation officials express condolences on the Passing of Jill Stewart

News provided by

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation

17 Jul, 2023, 15:55 ET

NASSAU, Bahamas, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, along with members of the Ministry's Senior Executive Management Team and Bahamas family of Tourism Partners, are deeply saddened to learn of the passing on Friday past of Jill Stewart, wife of Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International.

Deputy Prime Minister Cooper said, "We convey our deepest condolences to Mr. Adam Stewart, the couple's three children, immediate family and extended Jamaican and Bahamian families as they mourn the loss of a wife, mother, relative and friend who exemplified so many noble qualities."  

Jill Stewart was born in The Bahamas and in 2005 moved to Jamaica where she made her home alongside her beloved husband Adam Stewart. The couple met in their teens in boarding school in Boca Raton. Mrs. Stewart's twin passion for running and youth development led her to throw her ardent support behind the development of Montego Bay's first 10K/5K run and walk for education, the MoBay City Run. Mrs. Stewart was a devoted wife and mother.

Jill Stewart was diagnosed with cancer just over a year ago. She made the brave decision to chronicle her journey with cancer on social media for the benefit of others who struggle with terminal illness. Day after day, through her uplifting posts on Instagram, the public witnessed the face of a woman who valiantly confronted the fight against cancer. Mrs. Stewart passed away peacefully on the evening of Friday, 14 July, surrounded by family and friends.

Latia Duncombe, Director General of The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation also expressed her sentiments on the passing of Jill Stewart: "Our hearts go out to Mr. Adam Stewart and his family. We will keep you in our thoughts and prayers. In going public with her year-long struggle with cancer, Mrs. Stewart gave a gift to the world. She demonstrated to us all how to confront adversity with courage, tenacity and grace."

About The Bahamas
Explore all the islands have to offer at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram to see why It's Better in The Bahamas.

PRESS INQUIRIES 
Anita Johnson-Patty
Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation
[email protected] 

SOURCE The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation

Also from this source

THE BAHAMAS COMMEMORATED 50 YEARS OF INDEPENDENCE ON JULY 10 WITH GRAND CELEBRATIONS CONTINUING THROUGHOUT THE YEAR

WHAT'S NEW IN THE BAHAMAS IN JULY 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.