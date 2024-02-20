Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation Secures Historic Agreement with SpaceX to Propel Bahamas into the Space Technology & Tourism Frontier

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (MOTIA) is delighted to announce the successful negotiation and execution of a groundbreaking Letter of Agreement (LOA) with SpaceX (Space Exploration Technologies Corp.), marking a revolutionary leap for The Bahamas into the realm of space tourism.

The LOA establishes a strategic collaboration that positions The Bahamas as a global destination for witnessing booster landings.

SpaceX, a pioneer in space exploration, is currently finalizing mission designs where one of the company's autonomous droneships will serve as a Falcon 9 landing location east of The Exumas, offering a spectacle that will be visible only in The Bahamas. This unique opportunity sets the stage for tourists to witness awe-inspiring space events from cruise ships, resorts, and various tourist hotspots, solidifying The Bahamas' position as a key player in the emerging space tourism industry.

The exclusive visibility of rocket landings on an autonomous droneship from various Bahamian islands distinguishes this destination as the only one of its kind worldwide.

The respective Bahamian landings covered in the LOA will not only support SpaceX's Starlink mission but also contribute to saving lives, enhancing first responders' capabilities, and ensuring connectivity in times of disasters.

"This Letter of Agreement with SpaceX marks a new era for The Bahamas. We are honored to work with SpaceX to enable their Falcon 9 rockets to safely land on an autonomous droneship within Bahamian waters, helping to continue their rocket reusability efforts," said Hon. I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation in The Bahamas.

"Simultaneously, through Starlink's high speed internet from space, this agreement opens doors to unprecedented opportunities for our citizens, fostering long-term advantages for education, emergency response and innovation," Cooper said. "The Bahamian Government aims to utilize this partnership for economic growth, job creation and enhanced educational opportunities."

In tandem with the LOA, SpaceX has committed to supporting the creation of a space installation or exhibit showcasing recognizable hardware and a SpaceX spacesuit. This exhibit, the only one outside the United States, is expected to draw significant attention and attendance from both Bahamian citizens and international tourists.

In addition to potential revenue growth, The Bahamas has secured Starlink internet connectivity at multiple locations across the Family Islands. These terminals, specifically designated for schools lacking sufficient internet capacity, will also bolster the capabilities and operations of first responders in the area.

SpaceX's commitment to educational outreach through STEM and space-focused presentations on a quarterly basis will leave a lasting impact on the growth of STEM education in The Bahamas, providing invaluable opportunities for students and teachers.

Aisha Bowe, former NASA rocket scientist, and STEMBoard Founder & CEO played a significant role in this achievement. In 2024, she is set to become an astronaut, marking her as the first Bahamian in space. Her inspiring journey shared globally through interviews, presentations, and a documentary, aligns with the Bahamas' vision for innovation and education. In collaboration with SpaceX over the past fifteen months, Bowe's expertise and STEMBoard's contributions were integral in outlining procedures for space operations in Bahamian territory.

Cooper expressed the Government's commitment to expanding impact beyond tourism.

"The Bahamas is poised to embrace its newfound role in the global space industry, marking a pivotal moment in the nation's history. We look forward to a future where The Bahamas stands proudly as a trailblazer in space tourism and technology in line with our Blueprint for change and our Innovate242 initiative," he said.

About The Bahamas

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations.

