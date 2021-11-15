Bahamas Ministry Of Tourism, Investments & Aviation Statement On Updated CDC Travel Advisory

CDC reducing its travel recommendation for The Bahamas from a Level 4 to a Level 3 destination. Tweet this

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation advises that, we, the public, cannot let our guard down – the systems that have been put in place are working. Vigilance will be imperative as precautions will continue to remain in place to ensure that safety remains of the utmost importance for residents and visitors.

Recent updates and entry requirements such as ensuring both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers obtain a negative COVID-19 test (either a Rapid Antigen Test or PCR Test), taken no more than five (5) days prior to the date of arrival in The Bahamas – combined with on-island restrictions as necessary – have proven successful in helping to minimize the spread of the virus.

"Tourism is the lifeblood of our economy, and we're focused on ensuring that the protocols in place keep our visitors and residents safe," said Deputy Prime Minister The Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Bahamas Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. "This lowered advisory is proof that what we're doing is working – but it does not mean we can waiver at this critical turning point. I have no doubt if we all continue to work together, we'll see tremendous growth across our tourism sectors."

Due to the fluidity of COVID-19, the Government of The Bahamas will continue to monitor islands individually and enact protective measures to address specific cases or spikes accordingly. For an overview of The Bahamas' travel and entry protocols, please visit Bahamas.com/travelupdates.

We continue to encourage everyone to do their part to minimize the spread: wear a mask, wash your hands, get vaccinated and abide by physical distancing and sanitation protocols that help keep you and your fellow Bahamians safe.

