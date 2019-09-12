Bahamas Relief Cruise To Sail On Freeport Humanitarian Voyage

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, Bahamas Relief Cruise, Inc. organized and brought the first major supply of aid to Grand Bahama Island aboard Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line's Grand Celebration, which then carried more than 1,400 properly documented Americans and Bahamians, with passports and visas, out of the disaster zone and to safety in Palm Beach County.

As conditions worsen on Abaco and Grand Bahama, the organization today announced it is making a return trip to Freeport on Friday, September 13, providing a direct shipment of food, water, medical supplies, first responders and skilled volunteers to provide aid on the ground where it is most needed.

A new 501c3 non-profit, Bahamas Relief Cruise formed out of a grassroots response to the critical need in Grand Bahama and Abaco after the storm. A collection of West Palm Beach businesses and organizations – including Subculture Group, Titou Hospitality Group, the Downtown West Palm Beach Hospitality Association, the Everglades Trust, and others – responded to a call from Oneil Khosa, CEO of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, about his planned undertaking to get to Grand Bahama with help as quickly and effectively as possible. Within a day, they were able to take advantage of Khosa's remarkable offer to underwrite the trip and allow 300 medical professionals, first responders and volunteers to head to Grand Bahama with a ship full of emergency supplies and direct aid.

Bahamas Relief Cruise has raised approximately $500,000 – half of what they need to complete their next mission.

"We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of generosity from our community. If this city can pack a cruise ship to capacity with relief supplies and volunteers on three hours' notice- we can certainly make this fundraising deadline and continue this vital service to our brothers and sisters in the islands," said longtime business owner Rodney Mayo, one of the relief group's organizers.

To donate or review opportunities available to those who wish to help, visit bahamasreliefcruise.org.

SOURCE Bahamas Relief Cruise, Inc.