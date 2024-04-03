BAHAMAS TOURISM LEADERS SET SAIL FOR SEATRADE CRUISE GLOBAL CONFERENCE

NASSAU, Bahamas, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following an extraordinary tourism year marked by a 45% surge in cruise arrivals, totaling over 9.6 million visitors, The Bahamas is leveraging this momentum and a range of related tourism initiatives at the prestigious Seatrade Cruise Global Conference scheduled for 8th – 11th April 2024 at The Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami, Florida. The Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Bahamas Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, will lead a delegation of government and tourism executives who will engage in a series of high-level meetings aimed at enhancing and fortifying the country's cruise sector.

From innovative amenities to exciting excursions, attendees during the four-day event will have the opportunity to explore the diverse offerings that make The Bahamas a premier cruise destination. The Bahamas Pavilion will be abuzz with activity as destination partners, including Nassau Cruise Port, Bimini Cruise Port, Freeport Shipping Company, Grand Bahama Port Authority and The Bahamas Maritime Authority provide Seatrade cruise industry officials with the latest updates in cruise developments, infrastructure upgrades, new tourism experiences, and forthcoming projects aimed at enhancing the arrival and destination experience for cruise passengers.

"The Bahamas is surging as a top-tier cruise destination, and at the Seatrade Global Conference, we stand on the threshold of unprecedented opportunities," said Cooper. "Seatrade is the ideal environment to amplify our growth and success, forge dynamic partnerships, seek out new ventures and gain valuable industry insights. The most innovative thinking about the future of the cruise industry will be on full display, with connections to further enhance the expansion of our cruise business."

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation is a sponsor at two events during the conference: Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) Business on The Bay at the Perez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd on Monday, 8th April, from 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., and the Florida Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Foundation Dinner, at the Fontainebleau Restaurant on Tuesday, 9th April, from 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Seatrade Cruise Global, the annual premier business-to-business event of the cruise industry, attracts over 10,000 registered attendees, hosts over 600 exhibiting companies, welcomes representatives from more than 80 cruise line brands and draws participants from over 120 countries worldwide.

For more information on these exciting events and offerings, visit Bahamas.com.

About The Bahamas:

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travelers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

