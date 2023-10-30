Bahamas Visitor Arrivals Now at Pre-Pandemic (2019) Levels

News provided by

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation

30 Oct, 2023, 19:58 ET

NASSAU, Bahamas, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the first three quarters of 2023, The Bahamas welcomed more than 7.2 million visitors, equalling in nine months the total number of arrivals for all of 2019, putting the country squarely on target to welcome more than 8 million visitors this year.

Continue Reading

The Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation can confirm that arrivals by air and sea, from January through the end of September 2023, numbered 7,209,165. Of this record number of visitors to our beautiful islands, 1,332,752 came by air and 5,876,413 came by sea as total arrivals are outpacing 2019 by 33 percent.

Elaborating on the country's 2023 tourism performance, the Hon. I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, said: "The overall goal of our efforts in tourism is to continually increase visitor arrival numbers to our destination, year after year. Our tourism performance in 2023 has been spectacular on two fronts. We have surpassed the tourism benchmark year of 2019 across all metrics, and our visitor arrival numbers are a resounding indication of a complete post-pandemic rebound."

Cruise arrivals from the beginning of the year through September are up 61 percent over the corresponding period in 2022, and 45 percent ahead of 2019. Foreign air arrivals, which include stopovers and day visitors, are up 21 percent over the same period in 2022 and stopover visitors through September, are just shy of the total number of stopover visitors for the same period of 2019.

Hotel occupancy is up over 2019, with average daily room rates and room revenue significantly ahead of that year. The Bahamas also continues to see gains in the overall spend of visitors onshore.

DPM Cooper hailed the result as a confluence of strategic planning and hotel and cruise operators' continued confidence in the strength of The Bahamas brand. He said, "we are now certain to have a record year for tourism arrivals, and it's no fluke."

"We have some of the most attractive cruise destinations in the region, with the new Port of Nassau making waves on social media and throughout the travel sector. Nassau, Bimini, the Berry Islands, Half Moon Cay and other destinations have seen remarkable growth in cruise arrivals in the past two years, with more visitors coming off the ships and spending more time onshore. This activity is being felt throughout the economy."

DPM Cooper pointed out that the metrics are also changing with stopover visitors. "We see that room rates are nearly 60 percent higher than they were in 2019, yet occupancy rates are higher and room nights sold continues to increase."

"This not only translates to higher revenue for all tourism stakeholders, but also speaks to the extraordinary demand that exists for our product. Importantly, we are seeing a healthy hold in repeat visitors from our main source markets, while witnessing major increases in new arrivals who are spreading the message about The Bahamas."

Cooper said the dedication of tourism stakeholders to providing new experiences and stellar service year in and year out has not only helped The Bahamas tourism industry, recover to pre-pandemic levels, but is also pushing us toward gaining significantly more market share in the region.

"We must be incredibly intentional about tourism. The Ministry of Tourism and its partners spend a great deal of time and energy to better understand our customers," he said. "What we know is that with the projects underway in many of our islands and, the next few years of redevelopment of airport infrastructure across our islands, we will continue to grow our arrival numbers, barring any acts of God or global shocks."

"This is the strongest tourism has ever been, and we only expect our performance to get stronger."

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS
The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travellers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of some of the earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

PRESS INQUIRIES
Anita Johnson-Patty
Director, Global Communications
Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation
[email protected]

SOURCE The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation

Also from this source

ISLANDS OF THE BAHAMAS LAUNCH OFFICIAL DESTINATION SPONSORSHIP AT UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI VS CLEMSON UNIVERSITY GAME

ISLANDS OF THE BAHAMAS LAUNCH OFFICIAL DESTINATION SPONSORSHIP AT UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI VS CLEMSON UNIVERSITY GAME

The Islands of The Bahamas officially launched its destination sponsorship during a game on 21 Oct. that saw the University of Miami Hurricanes go...
The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation to Showcase the Destination's Boating Excellence at Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 25-29 October

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation to Showcase the Destination's Boating Excellence at Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 25-29 October

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA), in collaboration with the Association of Bahamas Marinas (ABM), the Bahama Out...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Amusement Parks and Tourist Attractions

Image1

Travel

Image1

Hotels and Resorts

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.