Bahamasair launches Miami-Bimini route May 3

Bahamasair currently flies to Nassau from Miami daily. The new route, served by ATR-42 aircraft that seats 50 passengers, will be MIA's only service to Bimini and its seventh destination in the Bahamas. More than half a million passengers travel between MIA and the Bahamas annually.

"We are thrilled by Bahamasair's decision to expand its service at MIA and offer our passengers yet another destination to choose from when they travel between Miami and the Bahamas," said Miami-Dade Aviation Director Lester Sola. "The Bahamas continues to be one of our busiest markets in the Caribbean, and we look forward to seeing travel increase with these four new weekly flights."

Bahamasair is the latest airline to launch new service at MIA this year, following LATAM Airlines beginning a weekly flight to Salvador, Brazil – MIA's ninth Brazilian destination - on April 29. Next month, Air Italy will enter the Miami market with four weekly flights to Milan on June 8; and American Airlines will launch daily service to Savannah, Georgia on June 7, followed by a weekly flight to Bonaire, Lesser Antilles on June 9. Later this year, Brazilian low-cost carrier GOL will return to MIA with daily flights to Brasilia and Fortaleza on November 4, and American Airlines will launch new service to Georgetown, Guyana; Pereira, Colombia; and St. Vincent and the Grenadines in December.

Miami International Airport offers more flights to Latin America and the Caribbean than any other U.S. airport, is America's third-busiest airport for international passengers, boasts a lineup of more than 100 air carriers and is the top U.S. airport for international freight. MIA, along with its general aviation airports, is also the leading economic engine for Miami-Dade County and the state of Florida, generating business revenue of $33.7 billion annually and welcoming 70 percent of all international visitors to Florida. MIA's vision is to grow from a recognized hemispheric hub to a global airport of choice that offers customers a world-class experience and an expanded route network with direct passenger and cargo access to all world regions. MIA is committed to sustainable practices. Learn more at www.MIAefficiency.com.

