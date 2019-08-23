Bahamian Artists Shine At The World Arts Celebration Festival

NASSAU, Bahamas, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Bahamian artists will heat up the stage at this year's World Arts Celebration Festival taking place on August 24, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM in Newport News, Virginia. The annual event, run by The Director of Parks Recreation and Tourism for The City of Newport News Virginia, will include performances by top artists around the world, including Bahamian artist Lavardo Sands, EBONY242 and Synergy Band.

Lavardo Sands, commonly known by his stage name SHINE, the signer behind the song of the summer in The Bahamas, 'I Feel Like Winin,' is the festival's featured Bahamian artist. Bahamian performers EBONY242 and Synergy Band will bring vibrant performances of contemporary rake 'n' scrape music to the festival alongside Lavardo. Last year's headliners, the Cacique Award-winning Junkanoo Commandos will also feature their famous Pop Up Shack at the festival to give festival-goers an intimate look into the behind-the-scenes of Junkanoo, one of the defining cultural celebrations of The Bahamas.

Angelique McKay, creator of The Bahamas Junkanoo Art and Music Festival and the project manager of the festival's Bahamian lineup, notes that bringing Bahamian performers to the festival is "a great step in the right direction" in continuing to show communities around the world why It's Better In the Bahamas.

