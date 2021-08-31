Bahia Beach Resort Enhances Member Experience by Leveraging Innoveo's Enterprise No-Code Platform

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoveo, a global technology firm and a leading provider of enterprise no-code solutions, announced today that luxury hospitality brand Bahia Beach Resort and Golf Club in Puerto Rico has successfully rolled out an omnichannel, fully responsive digital portal for their employees and clients by leveraging Innoveo's no-code Skye Platform.

Bahia enabled this digital transformation by rapidly developing an omnichannel, fully responsive digital portal using Innoveo's no-code platform. The portal provides customers and residence owners of the resort to keep up with the latest resort events and news, book services, and keep track of their expenses. In addition, a dedicated internal portal has also been developed where Bahia employees can monitor incoming requests of residents and allocate resources related to cleaning or maintenance services.

"The new portal significantly improves Bahia's member experience and workflows giving the resort the ability to track, respond and manage every detail of this luxury five-star resort, from maintenance to landscaping, equipment, scheduling, inventory, and warranties, with the functionality to rapidly scale with growth projections," said Rolando Padua, CEO of Bahia Beach Resort and Golf Club.

"This project showcases that the Innoveo Skye no-code platform can be effectively leveraged by real estate and hospitality companies looking to rapidly deliver a new age digital experiences for their customers and residence owners," said Manisha Bhargava, VP Global Head of Sales, Innoveo.

About Innoveo

Innoveo is a cloud native SaaS company and a pioneer in no-code technology. Our mission is to accelerate digital transformation journeys and deliver omnichannel solutions across insurance, financial services, hospitality, and many other enterprises. With our functionally rich no-code platform, Innoveo Skye®, we have a proven track record of enabling Tier 1 companies unlock innovation, simplify technology landscapes, harness digital ecosystems, and accelerate speed to market at a fraction of a cost and without writing a single line of code. Innoveo has delivered over 500 applications and processed 1+ billion dollars' worth of transactions globally. To learn more, please visit: www.innoveo.com

About Bahia Beach Resort and Golf Club

The Bahia Beach Resort & Golf Club in Puerto Rico is a well-known five start resort located directly on the Northeast coast of Bahia Beach. It is the Caribbean's only certified Gold Audubon Signature Sanctuary, Puerto Rico's first AAA Five Diamond rated resort and a Forbes Travel Guide Five Star rated resort. The property offers luxury beachfront, lake and golf view residences; restaurants, a five-star hotel and an exclusive Robert Trent Jones designed golf course.

SOURCE Innoveo

Related Links

www.innoveo.com

