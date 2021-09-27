Bahlsen Pays Homage to their Heritage and Innovation While Looking Forward to the Future with New Design World

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bahlsen, the heritage biscuit company celebrating more than 130 years, launches a new brand world and mission statement today. Commemorating its rich heritage, history, and love for design, the new look and feel pays homage to the family-run company's past, while offering a new and youthful look into the future. This new marketing direction and brand world serves as a catalyst for their new mission and brand manifesto – one encompassing a focus on sustainability, art, and purpose. U.S. consumers can expect to see the new range of Bahlsen products in stores now.

As a fourth generation Bahlsen heavily involved with the company, Verena Bahlsen, Hermann's great granddaughter and active shareholder, worked closely with the newly appointed (and first non-Bahlsen) CEO, Phil Rumbol on making the brand's new vision come to life in an impactful and intentional way. The core of the rebrand stems around the German word and sentiment of 'Selbstverstandnis' or self-understanding – why are we here and what are we doing.

"The new packaging exemplifies the new mission of Bahlsen as a company," shared Sonja van Daelen, Head of Marketing for Bahlsen North America. "We have always been focused on art and design and we hope this new packaging showcases that. I am excited for our long-time fans to see this new brand world and for us to welcome new fans to our global family."

The relaunch renews the brand's commitment to art, beauty and craftsmanship. The new direction is expressed by a modern new pack design that places the biscuits as works of art in themselves. This bold new brand positioning has been designed to appeal to a broad consumer base, nurturing existing customers while also helping new ones discover the brand. Bahlsen creates biscuits for people who believe life should be savored and this updated attitude will feed through the brand's identity going forward.

The creative has been led by Mullen Lowe and the relaunch is supported by a multi-million heavyweight media investment, across digital, print, social media supported by shopper activations and robust programming in store and online, that will be rolled out over the course of 2021.

About Bahlsen

Bahlsen's very first biscuit, named after Hanover's prominent polymath, Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz, was created by Hermann Bahlsen. Its buttery taste and satisfying snap landed it a gold medal at the 1893 Chicago World's Fair and has come to be the company's best-known product over a century later.

Innovation and perfection have been at the core of Bahlsen since the very first biscuit. Bahlsen sought after perfection so much so that he pioneered the first long-life and moisture resistant packaging for biscuits, a breakthrough that ensured every biscuit would remain as crisp as the moment it left the oven.

Along with the first punch card, Bahlsen also brought the first assembly line to Europe, eight years before Henry Ford adopted it for his cars.

Now, for more than 130 years, generations of the Bahlsen family have made European biscuits with quality, sustainability, and innovation at the heart of everything they do.

