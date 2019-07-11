Bahnsen Innovations, LLC and The Appineers Announce New App, Captis Vita

DES MOINES, Iowa, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Captis Vita ("capture life") is a photo album app developed by Bahnsen Innovations, LLC, a family-owned company located in Iowa. Like many new parents and photo lovers in this digital age, the developers discovered the challenge of storing, categorizing, and sharing their favorite photos. After hearing similar complaints from friends and family members, Bahnsen Innovations developed the Captis Vita app, allowing users to capture life's moments by creating a real time, digitally categorized photo album library, thus removing the burden of searching for photos or transferring them elsewhere. Captis Vita provides users with the ability to take photos within the app or to upload from their phone library in order to store photos in individually customized albums that can be shared with family and friends. With Captis Vita, users will seamlessly store, share, and comment on memorable real-time photos and albums, rather than waste valuable time and effort sorting through hundreds or thousands of photos stored in one's phone library. Download the Captis Vita app to capture and share your life's moments!

Capture and Share life's precious moments Collect memories with friends, family and more!

"I cannot wait to use the Captis Vita app! Our family often travels around the world, and we love to take photos. This app will allow us to sort through our hundreds of photos." ­­ {Christine J.}, a friend of the app creator.

Sorting through all of your photos to store and share your favorite memories just got exciting and easy with the Captis Vita app! The app appeals to photo lovers of all ages and includes the following user-friendly features:

Create individually categorized photo albums and sub-albums.

Upload photos from your phone library or take photos directly within the app.

Store photos in albums/sub-albums.

Share albums with family and friends.

Comment and like photos.

Chat with family and friends.

Visit http://captisvitaapp.com/ for further information about the app including screenshots, videos, and details on exciting future app enhancements!

Captis Vita was developed with the assistance of The Appineers , a leading mobile app design and development agency established in 2017, located in Atlanta, Georgia.

'Captis Vita' is currently available in the Google Play Store and iOS App Store .

