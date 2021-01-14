BAHP Announces 2021 Officers, Board of Directors

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Baby and Adult Hygiene Products (BAHP) is pleased to announce its 2021 Board of Directors, led by newly elected Chair Sarah Faye Pierce of Kimberly-Clark.

"I am excited to lead BAHP in 2021 and look forward to growing the organization's membership and elevating the voice of the industry by purposefully executing an integrated communications and public policy strategy," said Pierce. "I will challenge our member companies to engage and participate in advocacy more than they have in the past. For our industry voice to grow and be heard, all of us must come together and become part of the process."

During BAHP's Annual Meeting, held virtually in November, the membership also elected its slate of Officers and Directors.

Officers serving BAHP in 2021 are:

Directors are:

Pierce will take the helm in providing strategic guidance and value creation in alignment with the organization's mission.

"As we kick off the new year, I look forward to working with Sarah and this outstanding group of industry leaders on our Board of Directors," said BAHP Executive Director Jane Wishneff. "The experience, knowledge and energy they bring to the table will be instrumental as we continue to enrich the BAHP brand and strengthen the personal absorbent hygiene industry in North America."

