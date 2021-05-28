BAHP Applauds Menstrual Equity for All Act of 2021

ARLINGTON, Va., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Baby and Adult Hygiene (BAHP) proudly supports the ongoing efforts of Congresswoman Grace Meng (D-NY) to advance the Menstrual Equity for All Act of 2021 on Menstrual Hygiene Day, Friday, May 28, 2021.

"Women and girls across our nation have severely limited access to adequate menstrual hygiene products, as studies continue to demonstrate," said BAHP Executive Director Jane Wishneff. "BAHP stands in support of Congresswoman Grace Meng and co-sponsors of the Menstrual Equity for All Act of 2021, as we work together to end period poverty. Accessibility, affordability and education around the safe use of these products are a human right. This legislation commits to ensuring all menstruating people have fair access to these basic needs and is a powerful way to commemorate Menstrual Hygiene Day."

The Menstrual Equity for All Act:

Gives states the option to use federal grant funds to provide elementary and secondary students free menstrual products.

Incentivizes colleges and universities to pilot programs that provide free menstrual products to students.

Ensures incarcerated individuals and detainees in federal, state and local facilities have access to free menstrual products.

Allows homeless assistance providers to use grant funds for purchase of menstrual products.

BAHP, its member companies and other affiliate partner organizations across the country work tirelessly to increase access to period products through social awareness campaigns, products drives and other efforts to reach communities throughout the U.S. The Menstrual Equity Act of 2021 is an example of how assistance from the federal government furthers such efforts in providing products to millions of families in need.

Menstrual Hygiene Day is a global platform that brings awareness and education to promote the health and overall social status of women and girls around the world while working to remove the stigma and negative misconceptions surrounding menstruation.

About BAHP

The Center for Baby & Adult Hygiene (BAHP) fosters and advocates for the personal absorbent hygiene products industry in North America by promoting and supporting the safety, sustainability and integrity of its products. www.bahp.com.

BAHP also provides menstruating individuals with information about feminine hygiene and safety through its educational website www.femcareanswers.com.

SOURCE The Center for Baby and Adult Hygiene Products (BAHP)

Related Links

http://www.bahp.com

