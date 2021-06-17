BAHP Strengthens Membership with Addition of Three New Companies

ARLINGTON, Va., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Baby and Adult Hygiene Products (BAHP) welcomes three new member companies – Henkel, International Paper and Eastman Chemical – suppliers of materials used in the manufacture of absorbent hygiene products, strengthening its representation of the absorbent hygiene products value chain.

"We are extremely proud to welcome these innovative suppliers of personal absorbent hygiene products to the BAHP membership," said Jane Wishneff, Executive Director, BAHP. "Their diverse capabilities and product portfolios further underpin our ongoing efforts to serve as the industry expert on regulatory matters and consumer awareness."

Henkel, a global chemical and consumer goods company based in Dusseldorf, Germany, joins BAHP through its Adhesives, Consumer Goods business unit. Developing innovative solutions for diapers and hygiene products, Henkel addresses consumer trends with a focus on promoting a circular economy through sustainability.

"We are confident BAHP will enable our increased engagement with compliance resources and enhance our ability to meet consumer needs," said Becky Kristopeit, Head of TCS Nonwoven & Tissue NAMX, Henkel. "As megatrends impacting disposable articles continue to evolve, it's imperative we work together to educate consumers and regulators on the contents of disposable hygiene materials."

With headquarters in Memphis, TN, International Paper (IP) is a global supplier of cellulose fibers and materials used in absorbents and specialty products. IP is eager to utilize BAHP's expertise on public policy and regulatory matters, specifically around ingredient disclosure and their ability to shape stakeholders' understanding of these issues.

"As a leading producer of cellulose fibers, it's important for International Paper to partner with BAHP, as they are well-positioned to guide the industry due to significant expertise and awareness of potential impacts to consumers," said Tom Hamic, Senior Vice President, Global Cellulose Fibers, International Paper. "I'm confident our shared values around safety, sustainability and ethical practices will help us collaborate on critical issues impacting our business."

Based in Kingsport, TN, Eastman is a global producer of raw materials for the adhesives and sealants industries, expertly helping customers assemble non-woven and hygiene products. Through BAHP membership, Eastman seeks to address market trends and regulatory concerns, thus expanding their portfolio to meet emerging demands.

The Center for Baby and Adult Hygiene Products (BAHP) represents companies that produce personal hygiene products, including disposable diapers, adult incontinence products and menstrual hygiene products. Learn more at www.bahp.com.

