BAHP Welcomes Five New Member Companies

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Baby & Adult Hygiene Products (BAHP®) is growing its community of personal absorbent hygiene product manufacturers and distributors with the recent addition of five new members - Albaad, Crown Abbey, First Quality, NorthShore Care Supply and Ontex.

Representing companies in the product supply chain, BAHP is the industry expert on matters affecting the manufacture and use of disposable diapers, feminine hygiene and adult incontinence products. BAHP actively participates in dialogue with lawmakers and stakeholders to inform policy decisions and promote access to these essential products. The group's educational resources – DiaperAnswers.org and FemcareAnswers.com – provide expert information to consumers about essential products and pertinent topics.

"We are delighted to welcome these outstanding companies to our membership, as we continue expanding the breadth of our knowledge to provide consumers vital science-based intelligence about disposable diapers, feminine hygiene and adult incontinence products," said BAHP Board Chair Megan Ekstrom. "Each of these companies bring a unique perspective and we look forward to working with them to broaden our expertise and move BAHP forward as the primary voice for the personal absorbent hygiene product industry in the U.S."

The addition of NorthShore Care Supply enables BAHP to expand its engagement and educational efforts regarding awareness about the importance and accessibility of incontinence products.

According to NorthShore Care Supply President and Founder Adam Greenberg, his company joined BAHP to "proactively work on policies and industry standards to help individuals managing incontinence live their life to the fullest with the most effective products possible."

BAHP's new slate of members include:

Albaad | Using its global reach and manufacturing expertise, Albaad offers a broad range of highest quality feminine care products to leading brands and retailers around the world.

Crown Abbey | Experienced R&D consultants who help companies find the right vendors, develop claims and support manufacturing to launch innovative products, including nonwovens, absorbent hygiene, PPE face masks, wet wipes and beauty masks.

First Quality | First Quality produces adult incontinence, baby care and feminine hygiene products for retailers, consumers and commercial industries.

NorthShore Care Supply | NorthShore is the leading direct-to-consumer brand of high absorbency adult diapers and incontinence supplies in the U.S. with a commitment to #EndHealthStigma for incontinence.

Ontex | Ontex is an international personal hygiene group, engineering and making high-quality products for baby care, feminine care and adult care for consumers, retailers and institutional and private healthcare providers globally.

"BAHP has seen significant membership growth over the past seven months due to evolving challenges facing the industry and companies seeking opportunities to engage in the dialogue," said Jane Wishneff, BAHP Executive Director. "We look forward to working with all of our new members to promote fact-based consumer education and product safety with both the public and with regulatory and legislative officials on Capitol Hill."

For more information, contact Tatiana Letcheva, Associate Executive Director, BAHP®, [email protected], or www.bahp.com.

SOURCE The Center for Baby and Adult Hygiene Products (BAHP)