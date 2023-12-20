Bahrain Construction Market Size, Trend Analysis and Forecast to 2027 - Delays in the Execution of Projects and a Fall in the Inflow of Foreign Direct Investment in the Construction Sector

News provided by

Research and Markets

20 Dec, 2023, 19:30 ET

DUBLIN , Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bahrain Construction Market Size, Trend Analysis by Sector, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The projection of construction industry growth in Bahrain has been revised down to an expansion of 1.2% in 2023, compared with earlier projection of 4% growth rate. According to the Central Informatics Organization of Bahrain (CIO), the value add of the construction industry declined by 0.5% year-on-year (YoY) in Q2 2023, preceded by a Y-o-Y decline of 1.3% in Q1 2023 and growth of 0.1% in Q4 2022.

The decline is attributed to a contraction in the advances of construction loans, reflecting weak investors' confidence owing to rising interest rates. The decline in the construction industry is also attributed to delays in the execution of projects and a fall in the inflow of foreign direct investment in the construction sector.

The construction industry is expected to record an annual average growth rate of 4.4% over the remainder of the forecast period (2024-27), supported by investment in major infrastructure projects, renewable energy and oil and gas projects in line with Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030. As part of Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030, the government allocated BHD601.6 million ($1.6 billion) in August 2021 to finance Bahrain Field Oil & Gas Development and Expansion Program that includes oil and gas projects undertaken by the government-owned oil and natural gas company, Tatweer Petroleum which are scheduled to be completed by 2024.

Some of the major oil and gas projects undertaken by Tatweer Petroleum are the BHD169.2 million ($450 million) sustainable eco-friendly treatment plant project for Bahrain Oilfield Produced Water, the BHD135.4 million ($360 million) Non-Associated Gas Wells project and the BHD94 million ($250 million) Awali Oil Field Expansion project. Forecast period growth will also be supported by the government's Industrial Sector Strategy (2022-26), as part of its economic recovery plan that was unveiled in December 2021.

The strategy focuses on five main pillars: promoting local industries; improving investor experience; investing in infrastructure; updating legislations and providing career guidance.

The report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights into the Bahrain's construction industry, including -

  • Bahrain's construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity
  • Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in Bahrain's construction industry
  • Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Bahrain. It provides -

  • Historical (2018-2022) and forecast (2023-2027) valuations of the construction industry in Bahrain, featuring details of key growth drivers.
  • Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector
  • Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.
  • Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context
3.1 Economic Performance
3.2 Political Environment and Policy
3.3 Demographics
3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction
4.2 Commercial Construction
4.3 Industrial Construction
4.4 Infrastructure Construction
4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction
4.6 Institutional Construction
4.7 Residential Construction

5 Key Industry Participants
5.1 Contractors
5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y7i7ro

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Structural Heart Occlusion Devices Market to Witness Substantial Growth, New Report Analyzes Impact Through 2033

Structural Heart Occlusion Devices Market to Witness Substantial Growth, New Report Analyzes Impact Through 2033

The "Structural Heart Occlusion Devices Market Size by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Procedures and Forecast to 2033" report has been...
Regenerative Business Models, 1 Day Virtual Training Course: Pioneering Transformation in Corporate Strategy

Regenerative Business Models, 1 Day Virtual Training Course: Pioneering Transformation in Corporate Strategy

The "Regenerative Business Models Training Course" training course has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. What is changing in the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.