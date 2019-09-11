Bahrain EDB Appoints Khalid Humaidan as New Chief Executive

Mr. Humaidan said:

"At a time of rapid shifts in the global economy, the key to our prosperity lies in the rapid adoption of new trends and innovation – as well as strong partnerships between the public and private sector. The work of the Bahrain Economic Development Board has brought a range of world-class companies to the Kingdom through a forward-thinking approach that combines agility, a strong entrepreneurial ecosystem, and co-ordinated action. Having spent more than 20 years in Finance, I look forward to contribute to the next phase of the Kingdom's economic growth and forging even stronger ties with our partners."

Thanks to its nimble regulation, highly skilled workforce, high standards of living and low-cost operating environment, Bahrain is increasingly the destination of choice for businesses – from global tech leaders to innovative startups – seeking access to the growing $1.5 trillion Gulf market. In the last two years alone, the EDB has worked closely with Amazon Web Services, who just recently opened the region's first hyper-scale data centre Region in Bahrain; confectionary giant Mondelez, who chose Bahrain for their sixth global mega plant.

About Bahrain Economic Development Board

The Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB) is an investment promotion agency with overall responsibility for attracting investment into the Kingdom and supporting initiatives that enhance the investment climate.

The EDB works with the government and both current and prospective investors, in order to ensure that Bahrain's investment climate is attractive, to communicate the key strengths, and to identify where opportunities exist for further economic growth through investment.

The EDB focuses on several economic sectors that capitalise on Bahrain's competitive advantages and provide significant investment opportunities. These sectors include financial services, manufacturing, ICT, tourism, logistics and transport.

