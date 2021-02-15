Bahwan CyberTek and Lightbend Partner to Accelerate Cloud Native Modernization in Middle East and North Africa

BCT will become a system integrator partner of Lightbend in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, where BCT has deep expertise with large enterprise customers across Oil and Gas, Telecom, Power, Banking, Retail and Logistics. BCT will lead digital transformation initiatives based on Akka Platform in key use cases across Predictive Analytics, Digital Experience and Digital Supply Chain Management.

As the MENA region focuses on modernizing applications for the cloud, Akka Platform will give BCT customers major advantages building cloud-native microservices designed to be responsive, scalable and distributed. Akka Platform is powered by an open source core and brings developers important capabilities across Reactive programming, data streaming and microservices. Lightbend's customers include major brands like Credit Karma, Hootsuite, iHeartRadio, LinkedIn, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Starbucks, UniCredit Group, Verizon, Walmart, Weight Watchers, William Hill and many more.

"Our partnership with Lightbend comes at a time when many digital transformation initiatives across the region have been driven to high levels of maturity," said Mr. S. Vishwanathan, Executive Vice President at BCT. "Akka Platform is a great addition and complements our range of specialized IP and services offerings. More importantly, BCT is now better positioned to speed up digital transformation projects and facilitate faster go-lives with our outcome-based business models."

"The MENA region represents a $160 billion information technology market[1], and Lightbend is excited to partner with its leading reseller servicing the Oil and Gas, Telecom, Power, Banking, and Retail and Logistics industries," said Jeff Vance, EVP Global Field Operations at Lightbend. "Lightbend and BCT give MENA enterprises the most powerful technology platform and expertise for transformation toward real-time, cloud native application architecture."

About BCT

Established in 1999, Bahwan CyberTek (BCT) is a global provider of IP-based digital transformation solutions in Digital Experience, Predictive Analytics and Digital Journey Management. Driving innovation through outcome-based business models and powerful IP solutions, BCT is a trusted partner of Fortune 500 companies with over 1,000 customers worldwide. BCT has over 3,000 associates with technical and domain expertise focusing on the Oil and Gas, Telecom, Power, Government, Banking, Retail and Logistics industries. Learn more about BCT at www.bahwancybertek.com.

About Lightbend

Lightbend (@Lightbend) is leading the enterprise transformation toward real-time, cloud native applications and setting the standard for cloud native architectures. Lightbend provides scalable, high-performance microservices frameworks and streaming engines for building data-centric systems that are optimized to run on cloud-native infrastructure like Red Hat OpenShift. The most admired brands around the globe are transforming their businesses with Lightbend, engaging billions of users every day through software that is changing the world. For more information, visit www.lightbend.com.

1. Gartner Says IT Spending in Middle East and North Africa Will Grow 2.4% in 2020

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1438202/Bahwan_CyberTek_and_Lightbend.jpg

SOURCE Bahwan CyberTek

Related Links

https://bahwancybertek.com

