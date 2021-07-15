BAI Communications and Signify form partnership to revolutionise lighting infrastructure for the next generation of connectivity

The partnership complements BAI's recent win of the 20-year concession to deliver high-speed mobile coverage across the London Underground . In establishing a backbone of connectivity across London in the largest and most advanced infrastructure project of its type in the world, BAI will look to incorporate the results of its collaboration with Signify to advance the technology development in fibre and streetscape network deployment for this project.

BAI's partnership with Signify represents an innovation leap for both organisations as they begin working together to unlock the extraordinary potential of light through pioneering connectivity solutions that will revolutionise smart community advancement for municipalities and enterprise. This is another move in BAI's active pursuit to be a world leader in connected 5G infrastructure. This collaboration will concentrate on BAI's operations in the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Hong Kong, and Australia ahead of exploring further opportunities across Europe.

Combining the specialised expertise of the two businesses boosts BAI's already extensive capability to support fixed and mobile operators and municipalities to realise the smart city opportunities that 5G services are offering. Collaboration outcomes will include co-creating connectivity solutions to circumvent the growing pressure on wireless communication due to increasing congestion on radio spectrum. This will unlock a broad range of operational and revenue improvement opportunities for BAI's customers.

BAI's Group Chief Executive Officer Igor Leprince said: "Importantly, this partnership supports our global ambitions and puts us in the perfect position to capitalise on the growing prioritisation of connected infrastructure. Signify's specific expertise in lighting and wireless technology matched with BAI's leadership in connected transit and infrastructure will enhance BAI's existing success providing neutral host services by augmenting its range of offerings as it pursues, and wins, significant opportunities.

"This opportunity to introduce new advanced network technology will accelerate BAI's innovation in 5G outdoor and indoor wireless infrastructure, small cell deployment, and communications infrastructure for dense and complex urban and transit environments. It brings together great synergies between the two organisations, enabling BAI to extend and diversify its innovative service offerings through a mutually beneficial collaboration process with Signify."

CEO Signify Eric Rondolat said: "This partnership marks an important milestone in our strategy to leverage the lighting infrastructure as a communications platform. We are excited to join forces with BAI and support the company in its mission to build the next generation of communications networks in London and other markets around the world. Our collaboration illustrates public lighting as the critical backbone for smart city transformation".

About BAI Communications

BAI Communications designs, builds, and operates cellular, Wi-Fi, broadcast, radio, and IP networks around the world. We are engineering experts and technology innovators with proven experience in delivering the next wave of connectivity solutions through long-term partnerships with broadcasters, transit operators, governments, and MNOs. As a leading communications infrastructure provider, BAI's neutral host solutions connect people, enrich communities and advance economies. Our global operations span Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, Hong Kong and the US, where we have a majority stake in Transit Wireless.

