BAI Communications appoints Brendan O’Reilly as global Chief Technology Officer

Based out of London, O'Reilly's role will be focused on accelerating the company's expansion of its neutral host solutions and magnifying its strengths as a telecommunications infrastructure service provider. This remit forms a core part of BAI's growth strategy, which was set out by Group CEO Igor Leprince in mid-2020 and aims to cement the business as a global leader in the delivery of shared 5G network infrastructure.

With almost two decades of telecommunications expertise, O'Reilly brings a proven track record of delivering complex technology strategies and programmes to his new role with BAI. He joins from Telefónica where he was the CTO for O2's UK operation for the past six years, boasting achievements such as leading the development of O2's network share partnership with Vodafone, O2's fastest 4G deployment in the UK and the recent launch of its 5G network.

"I'm delighted to be joining BAI in the early stages of executing its ambitious growth plans. This role offers me the opportunity to play a pivotal role in defining and implementing the technology strategy that will help BAI become a globally renowned provider of neutral host solutions to MNOs and municipalities. BAI's engineering expertise, alongside its proven experience in delivering large scale connected infrastructure and networking solutions, positions it perfectly to lead the next phase of digital transformation that 5G is creating," said Brendan.

Group CEO Igor Leprince commented on the appointment, saying: "The deployment and expansion of 5G is going to be a transformative enabler for businesses, government enterprises, and societies around the world. It will be a key driver for the next wave of technological and economic development, accelerating the scalability of connected infrastructure applications across cities, transport networks, and other government services, changing the way we travel, live and work within cities. This makes it an exciting time to have Brendan join our business.

"Brendan brings deep technical skills and knowledge to our team, alongside his extensive experience in leading successful projects and partnerships that enhance the connectivity offerings of mobile network operators. With Brendan at the helm of our technology function, BAI will continue to enhance its neutrally hosted connected infrastructure innovation and delivery to help bring the smart cities vision to fruition."

O'Reilly will commence his role in March 2021, joining BAI's Executive team and reporting to Group CEO Igor Leprince.



About BAI Communications

BAI Communications designs, builds, and operates cellular, Wi-Fi, broadcast, radio, and IP networks around the world. We are engineering experts and technology innovators with proven experience in delivering the next wave of connectivity solutions through long-term partnerships with broadcasters, transit operators, governments, and MNOs. As a leading communications infrastructure provider, BAI's neutral host solutions connect people, enrich communities and advance economies. Our global operations span Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, Hong Kong and the US, where we have a majority stake in Transit Wireless.

For more information contact

Head of Marketing & Communications Sarah Roberts

P +61 2 8113 4739 | M +61 434 752 233 | E [email protected]

SOURCE BAI Communications

Related Links

http://www.baicommunications.com/

