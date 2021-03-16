CHICAGO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Information technology security leader BAI Security has been named 2021's Most Influential Leaders in Security by CIOLook, who features the Chicago-based firm on its recent cover.

Leading From The Front

"...conducting business with weighty risks is an everyday reality. This is where BAI's partnership uniquely shines." Tweet this BAI Security - 2021's Most Influential Leaders In Security Affordable Expertise For Your I.T. Security Assessment

In a pioneering charge across the dynamic environment of I.T. security since 2007, BAI Security has become known for two primary things:

For BAI's clients in highly regulated sectors—healthcare & pharmaceuticals, banking & finance, insurance, legal, and utilities—conducting business with weighty security risks is an everyday reality. This is where BAI's partnership uniquely shines.

BAI has built a national reputation for cutting-edge assessments designed to keep organizations with highly sensitive data ahead of emerging cyber threats. They do this by investing in deeply experienced experts who are entirely in-house (the kind who cut their security teeth at international corporations, as well as the FBI, Pentagon, etc.), and by using only independently-verified, globally validated tools for exhaustive assessments and accurate results that convey their clients' true security posture.

In a field of assessment "vendors" focused on low-cost volume, BAI stands in intentional contrast. As Chief Strategy Officer Dr. Michele Wilkens explains, "…even as you-get-what-you-pay-for generalist firms with outsourced novice staff and open source tools enter the space to provide bare minimum audits…we believe BAI Security remains uniquely appealing to those who take their I.T. security seriously."

Igniting A Mission With A Pandemic

Since its founding by President/CEO and I.T. expert Michael Bruck, BAI Security has focused on affordable excellence. Bruck saw how smaller and mid-sized organizations couldn't afford expert audits, so he established BAI with "… an imperative to help people who need high quality services but can't otherwise get them."

Fourteen years later, BAI's mission has just seen its most important year ever. COVID-19 sparked a 400% increase in cyber-attacks worldwide, largely targeting high-risk sectors on the front lines of the pandemic, such as finance and healthcare. BAI's clients quickly felt the elevated risk and financial hit, so BAI deployed Pandemic Special Services to keep clients on track with security while honoring safety measures and humbled budgets. As their clients recover, Bruck indicates even larger partners are appreciative of the mission-centric cost-effectiveness of BAI's partnership.

Read the full CIOLook interview here.

About BAI Security

BAI Security delivers unique specialization, with I.T. assessment and compliance as their singular focus. BAI's in-house expert auditors have impressive credentials and backgrounds, allowing them to develop groundbreaking assessment processes that mimic the expertise and tenacity of modern-day hackers. With numerous distinctions, BAI's exceptional outcomes position them at the forefront of I.T. security.

For more information: www.baisecurity.net

Michele Wilkens

[email protected]

SOURCE BAI Security

Related Links

http://www.baisecurity.net

