Baia Beach Club And Mondrian South Beach Announce New Partner Perry Weitz

With the shift in tides this past year, Weitz planted roots in Miami. "When the opportunity presented itself to join Michael and Russell at Mondrian South Beach, a prime bayfront property, it was the perfect opportunity at the right time," noted Weitz. "Having spent the winters in Miami from NY, I decided to permanently relocate and devote much of my time to Mondrian South Beach. I'm passionate about elevating the guest experience and I look forward to being a part of this next wave of unique hospitality offerings and vibrant, city-wide economic expansion."

With Weitz on board, the partners plan on enhancing the lobby space with nano walls creating additional indoor/outdoor spaces and expanding the marina allowing for additional guests to dock and dine.

Weitz is a co-founding member of one of the nation's largest mass tort and personal injury litigation law firms Weitz & Luxenberg, P.C. He has tried or been lead counsel in settling some of the biggest litigations in the U.S. for the last 30 years leading to billions of dollars for his clients. Weitz takes his past experience fighting for justice for ordinary people to crafting a one-of-a-kind consumer experience within a hospitality context.

Located on West Avenue with direct marina access, Baia Beach Club brings chic Mediterranean vibes to the heart of Miami Beach and fosters community among members and guests. Baia Beach Club recently introduced a fresh summer menu and re-launched The Spa offering an array of rituals, body therapies, massages, facials, and advanced face treatments. Baia Beach Club also offers a robust membership package and is set to begin room renovations this summer, as a part of a $20 multi-million property wide refresh.

Mondrian South Beach is located at 1100 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139.

For more information on Baia Beach Club's Membership Program, please visit: https://www.baiabeachclubmiami.com/membership or call (305) 514-1949.

About Mondrian South Beach

Located on West Avenue and on Biscayne Bay, Mondrian South Beach is the waterfront hotel redesigned by Peter Oleck and Danny Cubes of OS Design Group. The property is home to 220 rooms with studio, one and two-bedroom options along with over 50 suites, a full-service pool with private cabanas, spa, restaurant and bars, and 25,000 square feet of flexible meeting space. Additional amenities include Baia Beach Club, private event spaces and direct marina access. Mondrian South Beach is located at 1100 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139. For more information, please visit www.sbe.com/hotels/mondrian/south-beach or call 305-514-1500. Follow at: @MondrianHotelSobe @BaiaBeachClub and Facebook/MondrianSouthBeach.

Media Contact:

PURPLE

[email protected]

SOURCE Mondrian South Beach