Baicells, Alef, and Sky Packets Team up to Offer Solution Program to Connect Unserved Communities and Neighborhoods

CommunityConnect Program Leverages Abundance of Funding Options and Private CBRS Networks to Deliver Affordable Broadband and Digital Equity for the Unconnected

PLANO, Texas, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baicells Technologies, a leading provider of LTE and 5G cellular solutions, has partnered with ALEF Edge and Sky Packets, to launch a turnkey private LTE solution package that will provide connectivity to support unserved communities. CommunityConnect is a scalable offering that leverages CBRS spectrum and fixed wireless to deliver advanced broadband connectivity under new economics and across multiple environments – supporting both outdoor and indoor use cases.

The digital divide is increasingly recognized as a critical barrier that can hold back families and communities all too often. Lacking internet access today hinders economic opportunity, education and job prospects, critical communications, and much more. With multiple government agencies recognizing this pervasive challenge today, billions of dollars of funding have been made available to states, cities, and communities to close this divide and bring digital inclusion to more communities.

CommunityConnect, a solution program for digital equity, helps communities leverage this available funding and identify a clear path to closing the digital divide. Understanding that the myriad of programs and technology options can be confusing, this program is intended to offer guidance to deliver a successful outcome for the community, efficiently.

The turnkey solution bundle utilizes a private fixed wireless network, based on LTE/CBRS cellular services, and affords users access to a broad range of applications, supporting high-speed data access, quality voice calls, video calls and device streaming.

"Too many communities across the US are falling behind because they lack affordable broadband connectivity. It is critical that we now consider alternative models to change this, such as private fixed wireless. Investing in forward-thinking programs can help citizens get connected cost-effectively – paying major dividends for both tenants and property owners over the long term." David Weber, Senior Policy Analyst at PHADA – Public Housing Authorities Directors Association.

Using CBRS, the private fixed wireless solution offers performance, favorable economics, and faster time-to-service when compared to legacy alternatives, such as Wi-Fi or fixed broadband.

"No longer is cellular the exclusive domain of major enterprises or wireless operators. Advances in cellular technology have now made the required network elements affordable, compact, and much easier to deploy and operate; while also offering a path to next-generation functionality, like 5G and beyond. Amid significant federal investment, it is critical that underserved communities are supported when navigating the technology solutions available to them, and we are excited to offer this within our bundle for underserved MDU properties and neighborhoods." – Minchul Ho, CEO Americas, Baicells

The turnkey solution bundle comprises Customer Premise Equipment (CPE), CBRS radios or wireless Access Points from Baicells, a managed control element from ALEF Edge, and ongoing service operation and support from Sky Packets. This solution is highly tailorable to the individual needs of the community, and additional partners can also be brought in to help deliver components of specific use cases.

To learn more about this program, visit Baicells at www.baicells.com

About Baicells

Baicells is a global technology company offering turnkey 4G and 5G Network Solutions under new economics for service providers, enterprises, and communities. With commercial deployments across more than 50 countries, offices on five continents, and innovative engineering awarded 300 patents, Baicells has established itself as a technology leader. Baicells currently has more than 700 private LTE deployments in operation, including a significant presence across North America. Baicells innovations help connect the unconnected. More information can be found at www.baicells.com.

Media Contact for Baicells

Paul Campbell

Babel PR for Baicells

[email protected]

About Alef

Alef is the ONLY mobile connectivity SaaS platform company that gives enterprises and developers the independence to create, customize, and control their own private network infrastructure. Featuring simple and enterprise-centric secure integration, fast deployment, and unparalleled performance and economics, its solution removes long deployment times and the complexity of working with mobile network operators and as such revolutionizes the way enterprises unlock mobility and productivity (from Industry 4.0 smart manufacturing to artificial intelligence.)

Contact

Jeff Tennery

[email protected]

About Sky Packets

Sky Packets is a leading provider of Wi-Fi and last-mile connectivity solutions, specializing in edge computing use cases and private wireless networks using Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) private LTE/5G spectrum bands. With a proven track record of delivering secure, scalable, and high-performance networking solutions, Sky Packets empowers business and communities to thrive in the digital era. For more information, visit: www.skypackets.nyc.com.

Media Contact for Sky Packets

Steve Amarante

[email protected]

SOURCE Baicells Technologies