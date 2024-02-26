Baicells Announces its Fusion RAN Network Platform for Mobile Operators and Service Providers

Highly Flexible and Innovative RAN Solution offers ability to deliver 2G, 4G, and 5G services from single network platform.

DALLAS, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baicells Technologies, a global provider of turnkey 4G LTE and 5G NR solutions for operators and the enterprise, has announced the launch of its Fusion RAN platform. The platform is a scalable and highly flexible RAN solution that allows service providers of all types offer multiple wireless services (2G, 4G, 5G) from a single networking platform. Fusion RAN delivers on the Baicells mission to connect more with less.

The economical, distributed, and open platform allows operators of all types to easily introduce and transition their network services from one generation to another without major disruption to the network, and without having to repeatedly make new investments for each upgrade. And Fusion RAN hardware elements that are deployed to deliver one type of service (e.g., 4G) can later be repurposed to deliver a new generation of service (5G) so that the initial investment does not go to waste. In short, the solution offers a very favorable RoI for the service provider.

The basic network elements of the Fusion RAN platform consist of a single high performance Base Band Unit (BBU) that can support up to 18 Remote Radio Units (RRU) via multi-gigabit fiber. Each RRU, which can be located at considerable distances from the BBU, is software provision-able to support a specific air interface type: 2G, 4G, 5G. These RRU types can be mixed to best meet the local service requirements of the community and businesses the operator is serving.

And as the various local network endpoints evolve and upgrade to support new service types (i.e., moving to 5G) over time, the RRU elements can then be repurposed to support these new services, making an easy and fast transition for the operator, meaning a faster time to service and a faster time to revenue.

The platform will support a variety of GSM, LTE, and NR bands so that it can be deployed in a variety of local markets. Initially the use case will be for outdoor deployments for mobility or fixed wireless, but indoor eNB and gNB can also be supported. This type of configuration allows for a centralized BBU located in a metro area that can offer a mix of wireless services across both outdoor and indoor environments for the carrier. Platform offers tremendous flexibility to build a solution highly tailored to the local environment and its specific connectivity needs.

Despite regular headlines on the latest in 5G deployments, many regional markets still rely heavily on earlier generation of wireless services as their critical lifeline. As a result, service providers continue to balance the need for network upgrades to the next "G" against the need to continue offering legacy wireless services that many of their subscribers still expect. Fusion RAN provides an attractive technical and economical solution to managing this transition and, on the carrier's, own schedule.

"Being a global organization, Baicells must provide networking platforms that meet a variety of market requirements while still providing an attractive RoI. Our ability to offer a highly flexible and scalable solution with 2G, 4G, and even 5G, is very attractive for all kinds of service providers. Early interest in this platform has been extremely positive for us." Lixin Sun, Chairman and CEO for Baicells.

Baicells has already secured first trial and contract commitments with operators in Africa.

General Availability is in planning for Q3 2024. Baicells will be exhibiting Fusion RAN, along with a portfolio of 5G radios and CPE products, in Hall 2, Stand 2C 44, at the annual Mobile World Congress in Barcelona from 26-29 February.

About Baicells Technologies

Baicells is a global technology company offering turnkey 4G and 5G Network Solutions, under new economics, for service providers and enterprises. With networks in over 60 countries, offices on five continents, and a portfolio of over 500 patents, Baicells has established itself as a leading innovator. Baicells has delivered more than 700 commercial deployments worldwide, including a growing presence across markets like North America, Asia, and Africa. Baicells innovations connect the unconnected. For more information, please visit www.baicells.com.

Media Contact for Baicells

Tony Eigen

VP Marketing, Baicells

tony.eigen@baicells.com

SOURCE Baicells Technologies