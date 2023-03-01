Baicells Announces Quanta Program to Build its Own System Level Chips

System Level on a Chip Program demonstrates plan to innovate products by driving down platform costs and deliver new functionality on an increasingly smaller product footprint.

PLANO, Texas, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baicells Technologies, a global provider of LTE and 5G network solutions, has announced its Quanta program to build its own system level chips in house to accelerate its go to market. The Quanta system on a chip program will offer several critical benefits like lower product cost, lower power requirements, and smaller physical footprint, that can be realized by Baicells customers going forward.

The program will deliver its first products, the Quanta BCR200 and Quanta BCTR100, in Q2 2023.

The Quanta BCR200 is a low cost and low power RRU (Remote Radio Unit) system level on a chip. It will offer support for both LTE and 5G functionality, either as a hybrid or standalone network. It has an integrated Radio Frequency (RF) transceiver with an integrated RF front-end, including digital analogue mixed signal processing and frequency synthesizer. The chip also contains an RF transceiver supporting the Sub 6GHz band. It supports LTE/5G system bandwidth channels: 100, 80, 60, 50, 40, 30, 20, 10, and 5 MHz. It offers a host of configurable CPRI options like cascading, compressed IQ data, and bandwidth options to support both single and dual carriers.

The Quanta BCTR100 is a low power consumption, high performance, ultra-wideband 2T2R mixer with Phased Locked Loop (PLL). The Quanta BCTR100 converts IF signals ranging from 400 MHz to 7000 MHz and supports LTE/NR system bandwidth from 1.4 MHz to 100 MHz, with ultra-low power consumption. Its small form factor allows it to be used in both mobile devices like smartphones, PDAs, tablets, CPE, and in 4G and 5G small cell platforms.

Lixin Sun, Chairman and CEO of Baicells, commented: "With these types of engineering programs, we continue to execute on our mission to connect the unconnected, and in ways that others in this space are not. It's efforts like these that will highlight how we continue to innovate and standout for our customers in this critical product segment."

The Quanta system on a chip will be on display at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, February 27-March 2. Visit Baicells in Hall 2, booth # 2C 44 to view the product, talk with Baicells, and learn more.

About Baicells

Baicells is a global technology company offering turnkey 4G and 5G Network Solutions under new economics for service providers, enterprises, and communities. With 600+ commercial deployments across more than 60 countries, offices on five continents, and over 500 patents, Baicells has established itself as a technology leader. To meet the demand for connectivity in a mobile first world, Baicells continues to scale with manufacturing capacity online in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Vietnam backed by partnerships with leading global manufacturers. Baicells innovations help connect the unconnected. Visit www.baicells.com to learn more.

