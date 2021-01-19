Baicells Joins Partners to Develop Evenstar Remote Radio Units

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baicells, a leading equipment manufacturer of 4G LTE and 5G NR E2E Solutions, today announced it will join Facebook Connectivity and other global partners in the Evenstar program to develop Remote Radio Units (RRU) and improve the adoption of OpenRAN technology.

The Evenstar program is a collaborative effort by global telecom partners to accelerate the adoption of OpenRAN technologies by focusing on building general-purpose RAN reference designs for 4G and 5G networks that are aligned with 3GPP and O-RAN specifications. In the development of the RRU, the baseband is split from the radio unit, increasing adoption opportunities by improving mobile network operator (MNO)'s abilities to choose best-in-class technology from a large selection of partners.

Baicells is a valuable partner for the Evenstar program given its ability to provide innovative, cost-effective research and development solutions to further increase the adoption speed of RRUs. The Evenstar program is expected to deliver multiple RRU product SKUs, serving Bands 1, 3, 8, 20, and 28. The architecture is based on O-RAN Alliance Fronthaul specifications based on Split 7.2.

"Baicells is proud to bring our cost-effective, best-in-class, disaggregated RAN solutions to the Evenstar program," stated the GM of Baicells, Minchul Ho. "With our general purpose RRUs, operators will now have the flexibility to choose our RRU along with other best-of-breed components to make it easy to build 4G/5G networks that are aligned with O-RAN and 3GPP standards."

"We are excited to see the continued momentum around Evenstar as more partners like Baicells come onboard," said Jaydeep Ranade, Director of Wireless Engineering for Facebook Connectivity. "Our goal is to work together to drive innovative solutions that will provide operators with greater flexibility, reduced costs and component-level efficiencies within the OpenRAN ecosystem."

Baicells Evenstar Band 20 RRUs will be available in early Q2 of 2021.

About Baicells

Baicells is an international company, providing disruptively priced and technically innovative 4G LTE and 5G NR Access Solutions that connect more than 50 countries across the globe. Our ever-expanding goal to "Connect the Unconnected" has led to the establishment of offices across five of the seven continents and the development of over 300 patents since our inception in 2014. Baicells currently boasts over 700 private LTE networks across the world, with a large percentage of those trusted networks operating within North America. To meet growing demand for increased connectivity, Baicells production is booming with manufacturing plants operating in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Vietnam alongside an extensive relationship with global manufacturer, Jabil.

