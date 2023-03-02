Baicells launches Nova452 High-Powered Outdoor eNodeB for Operators of all Sizes and Types

Fully integrated platform offers high power and high performance for LTE and 5G networks

PLANO, Texas, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baicells Technologies, a global provider of LTE and 5G network solutions, has announced its Nova452 outdoor eNodeB is now available to operators and enterprises. The compact and high-power system can be upgraded to 5G and offers a cost-effective way to bring advanced connectivity to the unconnected.

The 3GPP compliant Nova452 can operate across multiple LTE bands and offers up to 4 x 40 W of power, giving the system extended reach and minimizing the number of densification points required in the network, while providing a blanket of reliable service coverage.

The Nova452 is uniquely positioned to offer the benefits of Dual-Carrier (DC) or Carrier Aggregation (CA) mode, to help enhance capacity and performance across the network. In CA mode, Nova452 supports 2CC (2 Component Carriers) which effectively doubles the throughput when compared to a single carrier mode, by aggregating two separate spectrum resources into a single virtual contiguous spectrum resource. In DC mode, each carrier is treated as an independent cell, supporting 512+512 users, with each cell supporting 5, 10, 15, 20, or 100 MHz (5G NR) channels.

Operators can simply upgrade the platform for 5G as customer needs dictate, allowing them to take full advantage of the 100MHz channel bandwidth and resulting performance to offer 5G services without a costly or disruptive upgrade process.

Baicells HaloB mobile core option is available as an integrated function on the Nova452, thereby minimizing the number of physical elements in the network, and its overall complexity. This operational simplicity affords the operator a faster time to service and faster time to revenue. The Nova452 is natural fit for both greenfield and brownfield deployments.

"Our focus is on offering innovative ways to connect more for less," said Minchul Ho, Baicells President of the Americas. "With the Nova452, and its high-powered capability and path to 5G, operators can densify their network to deliver a high-quality connected experience, but without the cost and complexity typically experienced with other platforms."

The Nova452 has been certified and is already in planning for first trial deployments with multiple customers in the US starting Q1 2023. Baicells will have the Nova452 at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, February 27-March 2. Visit Baicells in Hall 2, booth # 2C 44 to view the product and learn more. Baicells will exhibit the Nova452 platform the week after Mobile World Congress at WISPAmerica, March 6-9 in Louisville, Kentucky in Booth #617.

About Baicells

Baicells is a global technology company offering turnkey 4G and 5G Network Solutions under new economics for service providers, enterprises, and communities. With 600+ commercial deployments across more than 60 countries, offices on five continents, and over 500 patents, Baicells has established itself as a technology leader. To meet the demand for connectivity in a mobile first world, Baicells continues to scale with manufacturing capacity online in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Vietnam backed by partnerships with leading global manufacturers. Baicells innovations help connect the unconnected. Visit www.baicells.com to learn more.

