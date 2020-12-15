Baicells New CAT15 CPE Receives FCC Part96 Certification

"We are very excited to begin offering our CAT15 CPE for our North American market," said Boun Senekham, VP of Sales for Baicells. "This is going to be the most powerful 4x4 CPE currently available in our market and marks a strong start for Baicells in 2021. Considering the RDOF service requirements, we anticipate this CPE will capture the attention of Internet providers since it will enable them to provide their subscribers with incredible data throughput."

This new Baicells high-gain CPE is positioned to work in Baicells and other LTE 3GPP Standards-based manufacturer's broadband networks.

Stock of the Atom CAT15 Outdoor CPE is currently limited. If you are interested in testing the Atom Outdoor CAT15 CPE, or would like to get more information, please email [email protected].

About Baicells

Baicells is an international company, providing disruptively priced and technically innovative 4G LTE and 5G NR Access Solutions that connect more than 50 countries across the globe. Our ever-expanding goal to "Connect the Unconnected" has led to the establishment of offices across five of the seven continents and the development of over 300 patents since our inception in 2014. Baicells currently boasts over 700 private LTE networks across the world, with a large percentage of those trusted networks operating within North America. To meet growing demand for increased connectivity, Baicells production is booming with manufacturing plants operating in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Vietnam alongside an extensive relationship with global manufacturer, Jabil.

