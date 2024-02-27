Baicells Partners with Mexican National Utility CFE TEIT to Bring High-Speed LTE Services to Cities and Communities Across Mexico

CFE's Digital Divide program, Telecommunications and Internet for all, highlights major infrastructure project for Baicells in Mexico further expanding its presence across North America

DALLAS, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baicells Technologies, a leading provider of 4G LTE and 5G NR cellular network infrastructure, has partnered with the Mexican national utility CFE TEIT, to bring affordable mobile connectivity for communities across the country. The major network project marks a notable milestone for Baicells in North America and will result in additional scaling of Baicells resources and staff in Mexico.

Like many municipal programs, there has been a move to action around getting their communities and citizens connected with advanced broadband services. These programs are often more critical in rural communities that all too often tend to be underserved or unserved by the established service providers. As a great example of this, CFE TEIT has instituted a program to help close the digital divide across all 32 states of Mexico, including a focus on the underserved rural environments, called "Telecommunications and Internet for all."

CFE (Comision Federal de Electricidad) has a partner Altan Redes, a national service provider that offers wholesale and retail wireless services, to execute on this national connectivity program. Already, the network infrastructure can reach or passes by over 92% of Mexico's total population or ~ 79M people but additional network elements are required to extend their service coverage to additional cities and communities in many states.

CFE TEIT partnered with Baicells for its proven outdoor LTE radios that come with attractive cost points and ease of deployment. Baicells radios today populate over 500 commercial networks in the US, offering both licensed and unlicensed LTE service bands, for similar environments. Baicells technology was a very good fit for CFE's TEIT network and as a condition of the project, Baicells Technologies will also be a provider of a complete turnkey solution. This means other required infrastructure like antennas, cabinets, power, backhaul, and assorted ancillary elements in addition to their own LTE radio network infrastructure, will all be provided or coordinated by Baicells.

For the LTE radios, CFE TEIT will be deploying Baicells all-in-one compact Nova249 outdoor LTE radio. The network will connect mobile users and devices via the LTE Band 28 (700 MHz) spectrum. The scalable Nova249 is high power at 2x40W per system that allows for extended service reach, is an attractive platform that offers performance with friendly economics, backed by ease of deployment, meaning a faster time to service and a ROI model that can still perform well outside of major metro environments.

The first phase of the Baicells deployment, already underway, consists of deployments in 100+ locations across three the southern states of Mexico. These deployments are scheduled to go on air starting in Q1 2024 with the longer-term goal of having additional phases and all locations across the country on air by end of 2024.

"The primary objective of this program is to enhance communications and access to content and educational services with the high-speed connectivity provided by this new network," said Daniel Nieto, Mexico country manager at Baicells. "Baicells mission is connecting the unconnected by empowering unserved communities with affordable solutions. The success of the partnership with CFE TEIT and our decision to scale local resources showcases the company's long-term commitment to this customer and to this important program."

Baicells has opened an office in Mexico City and will continue to scale its local staff to support this national project. Longer term, this office will also serve other Baicells activities in Mexico and Central America.

Baicells will be exhibiting at the upcoming annual Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona from February 26-29. Visit the Baicells booth in Hall 2, Stand 2C44 to learn more about the CFE project and their network products and solutions.

About Baicells

Baicells is a global technology company offering turnkey 4G and 5G Network Solutions, providing new economic models for service providers, enterprises, and communities. With commercial deployments in over 60 countries, offices on five continents, and an engineering portfolio of 500 patents, Baicells has established itself as a technology leader. Baicells currently has delivered more than 700 commercial deployments worldwide. Baicells innovations connect the unconnected. For more information, please visit www.baicells.com.

Media Contact for Baicells

Tony Eigen – VP Marketing, Baicells

tony.eigen@baicells.com

SOURCE Baicells Technologies