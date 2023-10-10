Baicells to Launch New Fiber Product Set for Service Providers and Enterprises

First Products include a flexible and compact OLT coupled with residential and enterprise ONTs.

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baicells Technologies, a global LTE and 5G network vendor serving operators, enterprises, and communities, has announced a new fiber product set for OLT (Optical Line Terminal) and ONT (Optical Network Terminal) networking.

This new fiber product portfolio will offer a competitive blend of transport and access functionality serving the network edge at highly competitive price points. WISPs, alternative operators, and enterprises can now look to Baicells to help integrate or extend the domains of their fiber network with their wireless infrastructure. The combination will offer operational flexibility for better managing their business, while securing new service opportunities with residents or enterprises.

New Products include a compact OLT supporting a variety of multiple PON (Passive Optical Network) interfaces such as XGS-PON, XG-PON, NG-PON2, GPON, EPON, in the same low-cost chassis, with a high-capacity uplink/trunk to the network up to 100 Gbps. The OLT can be bundled with an indoor or outdoor ONT (Optical Network Terminal), also available from Baicells, to help deliver new, very high speed, connectivity services to the end user, or to connect other network elements like small cells.

Baicells offers range of Optical Network Terminal (ONT) devices, including Indoor ONT, Outdoor ONT, and an Enterprise-focused ONT. These devices offer various user-side access interfaces to support Wi-Fi, Gigabit Ethernet (GE), 10 Gigabit Ethernet (10 GE), USB, and even Voice (POTS), making them suitable for both residential and enterprise applications. Additionally, they provide flexible backhauling options to the network core, with support for XGS-PON, XG-PON, 10G EPON, GPON, and EPON interfaces, allowing you to mix and match as needed. As a result, these new OLT and ONT platforms can be deployed in a number of brownfield or greenfield environments to help service providers, enterprises, and communities remain connected with the latest technology.

"Any enterprise or operator with fiber infrastructure can add subscribers and build new revenues with this best-in-class, price-performance FTTX solution. Baicells extensive OSP/ISP experience ensures high performance, reliable HSI/ Video/Voice, and ethernet based services delivered to those underserved areas." Robert Han, SVP of Baicells Enterprise.

For a smooth introduction, Baicells fiber products can be integrated into existing Baicells OA&M platforms. Baicells recognizes the ongoing network evolution and today's need for building hybrid networks that can be easily tailored to the environments and communities they serve.

"Over the past years we've seen operators of all types increasingly turn their focus to fiber to help scale capacity and grow their service offering," said Minchul Ho, CEO of Baicells North America. "Meanwhile, in the wireless domain, CBRS continues to be a game changer making LTE and 5G services accessible to WISPs and enterprises that have since unlocked all kinds of use cases. The ongoing need for speed and capacity, even at the very edge, can be addressed in a number of ways. Our new fiber-based products will deliver on this evolving fiber and wireless hybrid network model and will be an attractive platform to build new revenue opportunities."

Baicells will be exhibiting (booth 349) at the Wispapalooza 2023 in Las Vegas, from October 9-12, and will have these OLT and ONT products on display. These products are already being tested with existing WISP customers with a target release scheduled for Q4 2023. Baicells plans to continue expanding this product line to include MoCA solutions in Q1 2024.

To learn more about Baicells fiber products, and technical deep-dive into the products, please contact [email protected].

About Baicells

Baicells is a global technology innovator offering turnkey 4G and 5G Network Solutions, providing new economic models for service providers, enterprises, and communities. With commercial deployments in over 60 countries, offices on five continents, and a portfolio of 500 patents, Baicells has established itself as a technology leader. Baicells currently operates more than 700 LTE deployments worldwide, including a significant presence across North America. Baicells innovations connect the unconnected. For more information, please visit www.baicells.com.

