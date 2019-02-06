Baidu selects Excelfore eSync Platform for the Apollo Autonomous Driving Project

The Apollo Project provides an open, reliable and secure software platform for its partners to create autonomous driving systems. By avoiding the need for companies to duplicate each other's code and development effort, Apollo enables the creation, testing and deployment of autonomous vehicles to evolve faster than closed ecosystems. The project has over 100 global partners, including BMW, Bosch, BYD, Daimler AG, Delphi, Dongfeng, FAW, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Intel, Microsoft, Nvidia, Volkswagen China and ZTE.

The eSync platform employs a server-client-agent architecture to build a secure bi-directional data pipeline between the cloud and the various electronic end devices in a vehicle. It can update software and firmware over-the-air (OTA), and can collect real-time operating data from any of the end devices in the vehicle. The bi-directional capability of the eSync data pipeline provides the basis for aggregating "big data" and building an interactive learning loop between the cloud and the many controllers and sensors in the vehicle, which enables the rapid development of advanced algorithms ideally suited for the Apollo project.

Gu Weihao, general manager of the Baidu IDG Intelligent Vehicle Business Unit, said, "With OTA updates and data gathering becoming increasingly important, particularly for autonomous vehicles, we see eSync as a valuable addition to the Apollo Project and its adopters worldwide, and we look forward to moving forward together in partnership with Excelfore."

Shrinath Acharya, CEO at Excelfore, said, "Apollo is truly an industry-changing project. The eSync platform can accelerate the development of this groundbreaking move to autonomous driving. We have steadily increased our presence since establishing Excelfore China in 2017, and now have programs underway with several top Chinese automakers. We have a strong cadre of engineering and customer support staff providing direct, locally-based assistance to Chinese carmakers."

Excelfore provides a full implementation of the eSync platform, including the server in the cloud, the client in the vehicle, and agents for the end devices. The specifications for the eSync platform and eSync compliant components can be accessed through the eSync Alliance, an open multi-company trade association. See: www.esyncalliance.org

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. is the leading Chinese language Internet search provider. Baidu aims to make a complex world simpler through technology. Baidu's ADSs trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "BIDU." Currently, ten ADSs represent one Class A ordinary share. See: www.baidu.com

About Excelfore

Excelfore, located in Silicon Valley, is an innovative provider of cloud platform and connectivity applications for intelligent transportation. It provides middleware solutions for smart mobility networks that enable OEMs and suppliers to build the next generation of smart, autonomous and learning vehicles, fleets and associated infrastructure. Excelfore products include protocol stacks for in-vehicle Ethernet time-sensitive networking, as well as the cloud-to-vehicle eSync™ platform for OTA updates and data gathering. See: www.excelfore.com

