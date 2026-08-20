Baidu's Apollo Go Goes Live on Uber in Dubai, Offering a New Way for Users to Hail Fully Driverless Rides

Baidu's fully driverless Apollo Go vehicles are now available to riders on the Uber platform in Dubai , the first market where this partnership comes to reality.

, the first market where this partnership comes to reality. Riders may be matched with an Apollo Go vehicle when booking Uber Comfort or UberX, or by selecting the "Autonomous" option in the Uber app.

Dubai marks the first city where Apollo Go has established a dual model, offering both self-operated and partner-based autonomous ride-hailing services internationally.

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888) today announced that Apollo Go's autonomous vehicles are officially available to riders on the Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) platform in Dubai, with New Horizon Luxury Transport serving as the fleet operator. Starting today, riders in Dubai can hail a fully driverless Apollo Go vehicle directly through the Uber app. The launch marks the first deployment built on the multi-year strategic partnership between the two parties to bring thousands of Apollo Go autonomous vehicles to the Uber platform across global markets.

At initial launch in Dubai, the fully autonomous service will be available in select locations in Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah, with plans to expand the operating territory in the future. For trips within the service area, riders will have the opportunity to be matched with a fully driverless Apollo Go vehicle when booking an Uber Comfort or UberX, or by selecting the "Autonomous" option in the Uber app.

"This launch marks a meaningful milestone in our partnership with Uber, with Dubai serving as the launchpad as the partnership grows its footprint," said Nan Yang, Vice President of Baidu and General Manager of Overseas Business Unit, Intelligent Driving Group. "Dubai is also the first city where we've successfully established a dual model, offering both self-operated and partner-based autonomous ride-hailing services internationally. With this launch, we are excited to offer another way for riders in Dubai to enjoy the benefits of autonomous mobility."

"Bringing our partnership with Baidu to life is a major step forward as we expand autonomous mobility globally," said Sarfraz Maredia, Global Head of Autonomous at Uber. "Launching in Dubai marks the first time our multi-partner vision comes to life on public roads, demonstrating how combining advanced autonomous technology with our global marketplace can accelerate an electric, shared, and autonomous future."

Dubai is Apollo Go's first market to operate through both self-operated app and third-party platform partnership. In March 2026, Apollo Go began offering commercial fully driverless rides through its own app, marking its first international app deployment. That launch built on Apollo Go's receipt of Dubai's first-ever driverless testing permit for fully autonomous vehicles without a safety driver in January 2026. Riders can now access Apollo Go's fully driverless service through either the Apollo Go app or the Uber app.

First announced in July 2025, the partnership combines Uber's extensive network with Apollo Go's autonomous driving technology stack, and aims to bring thousands of Apollo Go autonomous vehicles onto the Uber platform across multiple global markets, with the goal of increasing the supply of affordable and reliable ridesharing options.

Apollo Go brings deep experience in large-scale, real-world deployment and continues to rapidly expand its global footprint. To date, Apollo Go has spanned 28 cities globally, and its fleets have accumulated over 350 million autonomous kilometers, including over 240 million fully driverless autonomous kilometers, with an outstanding safety record. As of the end of June, its fully driverless vehicles recorded an average of approximately one airbag deployment every 14.4 million kilometers.

About Baidu

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong internet foundation, trading on the NASDAQ under "BIDU" and HKEX under "9888." One Baidu ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 79 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

Media Contacts

Baidu

[email protected]

Uber

[email protected]

SOURCE Baidu, Inc.