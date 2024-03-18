Baijiayun Group Ltd Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notice

BEIJING, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baijiayun Group Ltd ("Baijiayun" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: RTC), a one-stop AI video solution provider, today announced that it received a notification letter dated March 14, 2024 (the "Notification Letter") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (the "Nasdaq"), indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Rule 5450(a)(1) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules as the closing bid price of the Company's Class A ordinary share (the "Share") has been below US$1.00 per Share for a period of 30 consecutive trading days.

The Notification Letter has no immediate impact on the Company's listing on the Nasdaq Global Market. Pursuant to Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company has a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until September 10, 2024 (the "Compliance Period"), to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement. If at any time during the Compliance Period, the closing bid price per Share is at least US$1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive trading days, Nasdaq will provide the Company a written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed. If the Company does not regain compliance by September 10, 2024, the Company may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance. To qualify, the Company must apply for a transfer to the Nasdaq Capital Market and meet the continued listing requirements for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards, with the exception of bid price requirement, of the Nasdaq Capital Market, and provides written notice to Nasdaq of its intention to cure the deficiency.

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its Shares and will continue to consider its available options to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under the Nasdaq Listing Rules. The Company is currently in compliance with all other Nasdaq continued listing standards. The Notification Letter does not affect the Company's business operations, its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reporting requirements or contractual obligations.

About Baijiayun Group Ltd

Baijiayun is a one-stop AI video solution provider with core expertise in SaaS/PaaS solutions. Baijiayun is committed to delivering reliable, high-quality video experiences across devices and localities and has grown rapidly since its inception in 2017. Premised on its industry-leading video-centric technologies, Baijiayun offers a wealth of video-centric technology solutions, including Video SaaS/PaaS, Video Cloud and Software, and Video AI and System Solutions. Baijiayun caters to the evolving communications and collaboration needs of enterprises of all sizes and industries. For more information, please visit ir.baijiayun.com.

