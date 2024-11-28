Baijiayun Has Reached An Ecological Cooperation with DingTalk, the Collaboration Platform Under Alibaba, and Has Obtained the Honorary Certification of "DingTalk Industry Service Provider"

BEIJING, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baijiayun Group Ltd ("Baijiayun" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RTC), a one-stop AI video solution provider, today announced it has recently officially reached an ecological cooperation with DingTalk, a leading enterprise service platform under Alibaba Group. Relying on its in-depth accumulation and technological innovation in the field of AI digitalization, Baijiayun has officially obtained the honorary certification of "DingTalk Industry Service Provider".

DingTalk is a collaboration platform under the Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA). Becoming a DingTalk industry service provider is a new starting point for the cooperation between Baijiayun and DingTalk in the digital field. Baijiayun's diversified products can bring more diverse services and solutions to DingTalk and further meet the diverse and personalized needs of enterprise users in an ecological manner.

As a one-stop AI video solution provider, Baijiayun has created a rich product matrix and launched AI-generated content and video solutions applicable to multiple vertical industries and scenarios. It helps enterprises, various organizations, and institutions solve the pain points in the field of video technology application and significantly improve the efficiency of business development. Over the years, relying on its professional team, innovative concepts, and keen market insight, Baijiayun has established relatively high brand awareness and an outstanding reputation in the industry, as well as rich experience. All of these have laid a solid foundation for Baijiayun to become a DingTalk industry service provider.

Looking forward to the future, Baijiayun will actively integrate into the DingTalk ecosystem and work with numerous ecological partners to jointly build an open and collaborative industrial ecosystem. Through close cooperation with upstream and downstream enterprises, it will achieve resource sharing and complementary advantages, jointly promote the digital upgrade of the industrial chain, jointly explore and develop more digital solutions that meet market demands and industry development trends, and contribute greater strength to promoting the digital transformation of enterprises and the development of the digital economy.

About Baijiayun Group Ltd

Baijiayun is a one-stop AI video solution provider with core expertise in SaaS/PaaS solutions. Baijiayun is committed to delivering reliable, high-quality video experiences across devices and localities and has grown rapidly since its inception in 2017. Premised on its industry-leading video-centric technologies, Baijiayun offers a wealth of video-centric technology solutions, including Video SaaS/PaaS, Video Cloud and Software, and Video AI and System Solutions. Baijiayun caters to the evolving communications and collaboration needs of enterprises of all sizes and industries. For more information, please visit ir.baijiayun.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements." These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the parties' perspectives and expectations, are forward-looking statements. The words "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," and "plan" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and shareholders and other potential investors must recognize that actual results may differ materially from the expectations as a result of a variety of factors. Such forward-looking statements are based upon management's current expectations and include known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are hard to predict or control, that may cause the actual results, performance, or plans to differ materially from any future results, performance or plans expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of this press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change.

The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

A further list and description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the documents the Company has filed or furnished or may file or furnish with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which you are encouraged to read. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

