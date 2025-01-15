Baijiayun Made an Appearance at the 2024 Jixin AIGC Summit, Where Vice President Liu Yu Delivered a Wonderful Speech

BEIJING, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Baijiayun Group Ltd ("Baijiayun" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RTC), a one-stop AI video solution provider, today announced that it has recently attended the 2024 AIGC Summit.

Recently, the "Deeply Vertical • 2024 Jixin AIGC Summit", guided by the SCO-Gulf Dual-Chain Special Committee of the China Overseas Development Association and hosted by Jixin, was successfully held in Shenzhen and Hong Kong. Liu Yu, vice president of Baijiayun Group, attended this event and delivered a keynote speech titled "Live Streaming + AI, Shaping a New Panoramic Future". He explored a series of issues, including the opportunities and challenges faced by various industries in the era of large models, as well as corresponding strategies.

In Liu Yu's view, the industry changes triggered by AI large models mainly focus on four dimensions: cost reduction, revenue generation, optimization and improvement of product performance, and development of new scenarios. Currently, AI has entered a brand-new stage of widespread application, with the focus being particularly prominent in three major areas: deepening the intelligence of core industrial content, strongly empowering the development of the real economy, and actively incubating and promoting the rise of new tracks.

As an active participant in this technological wave, Baijiayun adheres to the overall principle of full embrace and active exploration. When AI large models emerged in 2023, Baijiayun quickly launched a series of large-model products, such as the AIGC new product "MarketEase" and the one-stop AIGC scenario-based platform "Questwave". It has widely applied AI technology to multiple scenarios, including enterprise operation, public opinion management, educational innovation, and new process optimization, effectively improving enterprise efficiency, enhancing user experience, and further exploring more value, thus creating more possibilities for enterprise users.

In addition, Liu Yu also pointed out that going global may become an important direction worthy of in-depth exploration by the industry in the future. In everyone's opinion, some businesses that are relatively mature or even a bit "traditional" in China, such as Baijiayun's educational live streaming service, have unexpectedly received widespread popularity and recognition in the Southeast Asian market.

As an active explorer and practitioner of AI technology, Baijiayun Group will continue to uphold the spirit of innovation, deepen the research and application of AI technology, provide more industries with efficient and intelligent enterprise service solutions, continuously expand overseas markets, and promote the globalization process of AI technology.

