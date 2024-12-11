Baijiayun Upgrades BRTC HarmonyOS SDK to Promote the Development of HarmonyOS Ecosystem

BEIJING, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baijiayun Group Ltd ("Baijiayun" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RTC), a one-stop AI video solution provider, today announced it has recently upgraded the BRTC HarmonyOS SDK.

As a leading domestic one-stop AI video technology service provider, Baijiayun closely follows the industry technology trend and has recently upgraded the BRTC HarmonyOS SDK to provide customers with stronger audio and video technology support. While promoting the development of the HarmonyOS ecosystem, Baijiayun also provides more comprehensive and professional support for enterprise digital transformation and audio-video technology progress.

It is reported that in this upgrade, Baijiayun has independently developed the BRTC HarmonyOS SDK for the Huawei operating system ecosystem, enabling users to easily achieve running the DEMO in one minute and integrating the SDK in one minute. Simply register and activate the BRTC service, and application development can be realized with one's own Huawei developer account and a real device that has been updated to the HarmonyOS NEXT version.

Baijiayun can provide API combinations that can be flexibly combined, including dozens of types of API services such as room interfaces, more than ten types of audio and video related interfaces, screen sharing related interfaces, event callback interfaces, and device management interfaces, providing high-quality real-time audio and video communication functions from mobile to mobile and from mobile to Web.

As an industry-leading audio and video technology service provider, Baijiayun has always focused on technology iteration and update and has an irreplaceable advantage in the development support module. The quickly launched BRTC HarmonyOS SDK this time is to provide timely, high-quality, and in-depth services for more enterprises with development capabilities. In the future, Baijiayun will also launch more innovative products and solutions adapted to HarmonyOS to provide solid and reliable technical support and services for more enterprises in the ecosystem and help achieve digital transformation and innovative development in the entire industry.

About Baijiayun Group Ltd

Baijiayun is a one-stop AI video solution provider with core expertise in SaaS/PaaS solutions. Baijiayun is committed to delivering reliable, high-quality video experiences across devices and localities and has grown rapidly since its inception in 2017. Premised on its industry-leading video-centric technologies, Baijiayun offers a wealth of video-centric technology solutions, including Video SaaS/PaaS, Video Cloud and Software, and Video AI and System Solutions. Baijiayun caters to the evolving communications and collaboration needs of enterprises of all sizes and industries. For more information, please visit ir.baijiayun.com.

