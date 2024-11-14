Baijiayun Was Awarded the "2024 Future Medical Technology Leader" and Gained Another Industry Recognition

BEIJING, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baijiayun Group Ltd ("Baijiayun" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RTC), a one-stop AI video solution provider, today announced it was awarded the "2024 Future Medical Technology Leader".

The 2024 Future Medical Technology Conference was grandly held in Beijing. As a leading audio and video technology enterprise in the domestic AI medical field for many years, Mr. Yi Ma, the CEO of Baijiayun Group, was invited to attend this conference. He delivered a speech of "AI + Audio and Video Technology Helps the Medical and Health Industry Open Up a New Pattern" and participated in the round-table dialogue activity. Together with other attending guests present at the conference, he delved deeply into the practical application and implementation of AI technology in the medical field. Baijiayun provided exclusive live streaming support for this conference, with the number of viewings exceeding 100,000.

Over the past few years, Baijiayun has helped the medical industry achieve digital transformation and upgrading through forms such as medical live broadcasts, online seminars, medical lectures, remote consultations, live surgeries, conference support, and online training. For example, Baijiayun has made it a reality to watch online medical live broadcasts anytime and anywhere, facilitating intern doctors to learn remotely and closely, and enabling intern medical staff to clearly see every part of the surgical site. Meanwhile, it has linked remote seminars and training sessions, realizing the sharing of renowned doctor resources, facilitating learning and communication among medical staff, saving learning costs, improving work efficiency, and effectively promoting the development of medical training in remote areas.

With its excellent technology and solid services, Baijiayun has served dozens of medical-related clients. It has accumulated rich experience through long-term practice and continuous refinement.

The host of the conference fully affirmed Baijiayun's outstanding contributions to the field of AI in medical care, and awarded Baijiayun the honor of "2024 Future Medical Technology Leader". The strength of Baijiayun's AI audio and video technology has once again gained recognition by the industry.

About Baijiayun Group Ltd

Baijiayun is a one-stop AI video solution provider with core expertise in SaaS/PaaS solutions. Baijiayun is committed to delivering reliable, high-quality video experiences across devices and localities and has grown rapidly since its inception in 2017. Premised on its industry-leading video-centric technologies, Baijiayun offers a wealth of video-centric technology solutions, including Video SaaS/PaaS, Video Cloud and Software, and Video AI and System Solutions. Baijiayun caters to the evolving communications and collaboration needs of enterprises of all sizes and industries. For more information, please visit ir.baijiayun.com.

