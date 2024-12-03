Baijiayun was honored with the title of "Best Digital and Intelligent Learning Tool Service Provider", helping to drive the innovative development of AI + education

BEIJING, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baijiayun Group Ltd ("Baijiayun" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RTC), a one-stop AI video solution provider, today announced it was honored the " Best Digital and Intelligent Learning Tool Service Provider ".

From November 20th to 21st, the "AI + Education Innovation and Talent Development Summit Forum", co-organized by the Zhongguancun Internet Education Innovation Center, the Digital and Intelligent Education Chamber of Commerce and other units, was grandly held at the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center in Beijing. The conference invited more than 2,000 industry elites, college leaders, enterprise representatives, media personnel and audiences to participate in learning and exchanges on site, jointly discussing the opportunities and challenges brought by the in-depth integration of artificial intelligence and education, and sharing cutting-edge educational concepts and innovative practical achievements.

At this forum, Baijiayun, relying on its outstanding technological strength and outstanding performance in the service of digital and intelligent learning tools, won the honor of "Best Digital and Intelligent Learning Tool Service Provider" and became the focus of attention in the industry.

With the continuous penetration of artificial intelligence technology in the education industry, how to use AI to empower education and create a more efficient and personalized learning experience has become the direction that various education-related enterprises are competing to explore. Baijiayun has been always committed to in-depth cultivation in the field of educational technology. Aiming at the long-term cultivated knowledge payment scenarios, Baijiayun closely combines live classroom teaching, SCRM (Social Customer Relationship Management), and online school management and supervision to create a flagship product named "Duanxunbao", which helps knowledge monetizers complete online course opening and marketing conversion in one stop. Under the wave of AIGC (Artificial Intelligence Generated Content) technology, Baijiayun's live and on-demand products have quickly integrated with AIGC technology and are already able to provide a mature AIGV video production platform, exclusive customization of digital humans, AI intelligent assistants, AI intelligent outlines and AI learning companion functions, truly bringing the power of digitalization and intelligence into all aspects of education.

Winning the title of "Best Digital and Intelligent Learning Tool Service Provider" this time is a high recognition of the efforts and achievements made by Baijiayun in the field of AI + education. In the future, Baijiayun will continue to uphold the spirit of innovation, closely follow the frontiers of AI technology development, continuously optimize and improve our digital and intelligent learning tools, contribute more to the digital transformation of the education industry, and help cultivate more innovative talents who can adapt to the development needs of the times.

It can be predicted that in the wave of educational changes continuously driven by AI technology, Baijiayun will take advantage of this award-winning opportunity to further consolidate its own advantages, move forward bravely on the road of educational innovation and talent development, and work hand in hand with numerous industry partners to jointly create a better educational future.

Baijiayun is a one-stop AI video solution provider with core expertise in SaaS/PaaS solutions. Baijiayun is committed to delivering reliable, high-quality video experiences across devices and localities and has grown rapidly since its inception in 2017. Premised on its industry-leading video-centric technologies, Baijiayun offers a wealth of video-centric technology solutions, including Video SaaS/PaaS, Video Cloud and Software, and Video AI and System Solutions. Baijiayun caters to the evolving communications and collaboration needs of enterprises of all sizes and industries. For more information, please visit ir.baijiayun.com.

