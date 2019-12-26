Bail Bond Agent, Catherine Crespo, Gears Up for Her 35th Year Offering Bail Bonds in Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For over three decades, Cathy Crespo has provided bail bond services for people in Broward County and nationwide. Her expert knowledge as a bail bond agent comes from her many years of experience offering her bail bond service for signature bonds and bonds with payment plans to families. She understands how difficult it can be to understand the bond process and prides herself on being there to answer questions and help people through the entire process of posting a bond.

To better aid her customers, Catherine Crespo puts her focus on educating her clients on the laws that govern bail bonds. She makes sure that her customers fully understand what securing a bond means and what they are signing up for. Passionate about the integrity of the industry, Catherine charges the fees that are required and maintains full transparency with her customers during the process.

Hire Bail Bondsman, Catherine Crespo, by calling 954-463-6363.

Cathy Crespo is a trusted Broward County bail bondsman with over 30 years of experience. Her office is at 1101 S Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL, 33316

Cathy opened A Aabbott & Cathy Bail Bonds in 1985, just 9 years after moving to Broward County. Cathy Crespo has learned to adapt as the laws have changed for the bail industry several times, and that has made her a reliable resource for community members and other bail bondsmen in Florida. Upholding the highest professional standards, Cathy works to make sure that her customers and her colleagues are aware of new laws and processes that bail bondsmen must follow.

Cathy now offers bail bond service 24 hours per day and 7 days per week across the nation. A Aabbott & Cathy Bail Bonds is a Fort Lauderdale based company that provides bail bond services to those who need to bail out a loved one or themselves. They offer collateral bonds, signature bonds, and bonds with payment plans to Florida residents.

Secure a bond in Broward County with A Aabbott and Cathy Bail Bonds by calling 954-463-6363.

Broward County bail bond Services with a local bondsman

Cathy Crespo, takes pride in her service to the community as a bail bond agent. Next year will be the 35th year she has been a bail bondsman in the Fort Lauderdale area. Her years of experience have made her one of Florida's most trusted bail bond agents. For more information call 954-463-6363 or visit A Aabbott & Cathy online at www.bondmeout.com. One could also find A Aabbott & Cathy Bail Bonds on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/bondmeout1/

A Aabbott and Cathy Bail Bonds is Available 24/7/365.

If one needs a bail bond, they can call anytime, night or day. A Aabbott & Cathy Bail Bonds is here to help people through this difficult process. Call (954) 463-6363.

