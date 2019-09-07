Bail Reform and Exposure to Our Public Safety

"The 8th amendment states: 'Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted' How is freedom free? How is it that even the Constitution that was supposed to guarantee our rights is now up for grabs?" are also questions that Gina Kesh asked.

Gina stated that "While the bail bond industry can understand the views of why this would seem like a good idea, it puts everyone at further risk."

"It seems that both political parties as well as the ACLU think that there are too many unknown variables that aren't clear and transparent. The questions that need to be answered are: What is this bill based on? and How will they determine who is eligible or not? Living in a society where racism and prejudice are more alive than ever, plays a big part in why this bill is going to cause trouble," is the opinion of some of the staff at Big Boy Bail Bonds Inc.

"Taking away the right for someone to choose if they can bail out or not based on economic status will only make matters worse. Incarceration numbers are sure to spike and with the state already in financial ruin why add to a problem with no foreseeable solution with a bill that threatens our constitutional rights," states Michael Jones office administrator with Big Boy Bail Bonds.

Understandably some families can afford to pay their bail bond premium with no problems. Others may have more of an issue posting a bond for themselves or a loved one. On the other hand, for whatever reason, you have those who can't afford it at all and have to wait to see a judge. The issue is: In a perfect world where everyone could afford to post a bond, would it make any difference? That's like saying just because someone can't afford the healthcare, they don't deserve medical attention; so, you take it away from everyone. If the saying "if it isn't broken don't fix it" doesn't sound like a great idea, then what really is?



