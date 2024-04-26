Bailey & Galyen Obtains $3 Million Verdict in Railway Attack Case Against Allied Universal Security Services

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys Scott Robelen and Clint Lee, of Bailey & Galyen Attorneys at Law, achieved a $3 million award for their client, John Farley, in a case against Allied Universal Security Services. Farley, a 39-year-old conductor, was brutally attacked at the Trinity Railway Express T&P station in Fort Worth on June 18, 2021, leaving him with severe physical and emotional injuries.

The attack occurred as Farley was preparing the train for its final departure of the day. An individual entered the train and attacked Farley with a knife. Farley filed suit in Tarrant County against Allied Universal Security Services, the company under contract with the Fort Worth Transit Authority to provide security for the Trinity Railway Express. Farley alleged that Allied failed to fulfill its contractual obligation to protect him.

During the week-long trial, Farley's Bailey & Galyen counsel demonstrated that Allied's inadequate security measures significantly contributed to the violent attack. In court, Allied attempted to shift blame onto Farley and his employer, Herzog Railway Services, but the jury found Allied responsible for failing to safeguard Farley and awarded him $3 million in damages. Robelen noted, "The outcome of this case emphasizes the necessity for security measures to protect individuals in public spaces, particularly those entrusted with the safety of others."

About Bailey & Galyen:

One of the Lone Star State's largest premier consumer law firms, Bailey & Galyen has been effectively Solving Your Legal Puzzle® for more than 40 years. With 24 locations across the state of Texas, and in New Mexico and Arkansas, Bailey & Galyen provides affordable and aggressive advocacy in matters involving Personal Injury, Workers Compensation, Family Law, Divorce, Business Litigation, Criminal Defense, as well as other legal matters. Known for its commitment to 100% client satisfaction, the firm has received more than 1,700 five-star reviews on Google. For more information, call (855) 810-7010 or visit www.thetexasattorney.com.

Contacts

Carl Galyen

VP Of Marketing

[email protected]

817-592-6083

SOURCE Bailey & Galyen