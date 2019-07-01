Bailey Brauer Adds Labor, Employment & ADA Partner

DALLAS, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Labor, Employment and ADA attorney John Bosco has joined Bailey Brauer PLLC, signaling a focus on expanding the services offered by the litigation boutique.

"John is an exceptional attorney with a practice that complements our existing litigation focus," said firm co-founder Clayton Bailey. "Not only does he represent an impressive list of Fortune 500 companies, but the addition of an attorney with John's experience will also help to better serve the needs of our existing clients."

Mr. Bosco represents international, national, and regional clients in labor, employment, and accessibility matters across the United States and in select foreign jurisdictions. He handles all areas of employment law, including trade secrets, discrimination, retaliation, wage and hour claims, and regulatory agency investigations.

"I have known Clayton and Alex for a long time and have a tremendous amount of respect for their work," said Mr. Bosco. "Several of my clients said they held Bailey Brauer in high esteem as a great litigation firm. They have been very encouraging about this move."

The co-author of the Thomson West compliance and litigation manual Public Accommodations Under the Americans With Disabilities Act, Mr. Bosco's practice includes a focus on federal and state ADA issues involving physical and technological accessibility. He also represents clients in labor union-related matters including collective bargaining and litigation before the National Labor Relations Board.

"We are excited to add such a respected employment-focused attorney to the firm," said co-founder Alex Brauer. He notes that the recent move into new office space in Dallas' Campbell Centre I provides the firm the physical space needed for staff expansion. "This is just the first page in an exciting next chapter in the growth of our firm."

Mr. Bosco joins Bailey Brauer from the Dallas office of Miami-based Leon Cosgrove. He is also a former vice president and assistant general counsel for JPMorgan Chase Bank. He earned his law degree in 2004 from Wake Forest University School of Law and graduated from the University of Florida in 2001.

About Bailey Brauer PLLC

Bailey Brauer PLLC is nationally recognized for its trial and appellate work and provides battle-tested, sophisticated courtroom experience in high-stakes litigation matters. Led by veteran trial and appellate lawyers Clayton Bailey and Alex Brauer, the firm focuses on complex commercial litigation, agribusiness, appeals, and class actions. Learn more about the firm at: http://baileybrauer.com/.

