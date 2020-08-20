Bailey Brauer Attorneys Earn Best Lawyers in America Recognition

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam Bell of Dallas litigation boutique Bailey Brauer has been selected among the top young commercial litigators in the nation for 2021 by The Best Lawyers in America.

Selected to Best Lawyers' inaugural Ones to Watch listing, Mr. Bell represents companies and individuals in complex commercial and tort litigation involving contract claims, trade secrets, deceptive trade practices, antitrust law, employment law, and construction law, as well as personal injury and health care matters in state and federal courts.

"We are proud that Adam has earned this recognition," said firm co-founder Clayton Bailey. "He is an outstanding attorney and this honor reflects the fact that he has earned the respect of his peers."

Ones to Watch is a peer-selected companion recognition to the annual Best Lawyers attorney guide. Name partners Alex Brauer and Mr. Bailey were each included in the 2021 Best Lawyers guide based upon their commercial litigation work. Mr. Bailey was also recognized for his appellate work.

"This is a firm focused on achieving the best possible results for clients in and out of the courtroom and we have worked hard to earn a reputation for providing successful representation," said Mr. Brauer. "It is gratifying that those efforts have not gone unnoticed by our peers."

Mr. Bailey is nationally known for his trial and appellate practice in complex tort and other commercial cases in federal and state courts. He represents clients in corporate litigation as well as in putative class actions and mass action lawsuits.

Mr. Brauer represents companies and high net worth individuals nationwide in high-stakes business litigation ranging from breaches of noncompete agreements to allegations of transaction fraud and deceptive trade practices. His work has earned recognition in Texas Super Lawyers, D Magazine, Texas Lawyer, and Chambers USA.

The profession's oldest U.S. peer-review guide, The Best Lawyers in America is also among the most respected. Selection is based on confidential evaluations by attorneys in the same practice area and from the same geographic region. For the full listing, visit https://www.bestlawyers.com/.

About Bailey Brauer PLLC

Bailey Brauer PLLC is nationally recognized for its trial and appellate work and provides battle-tested, sophisticated courtroom experience in high-stakes litigation matters. Led by veteran trial and appellate lawyers Clayton Bailey and Alex Brauer, the firm focuses on complex commercial litigation, agribusiness, appeals, and class actions. Learn more about the firm at: http://baileybrauer.com/.

Media Contact:

Rhonda Reddick

800-559-4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Bailey Brauer PLLC

Related Links

http://baileybrauer.com/

