Bailey Brauer Attorneys Honored Among The Best Lawyers in America

DALLAS, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Three attorneys from the Dallas trial firm of Bailey Brauer PLLC are recognized in the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

Firm co-founders Clayton Bailey and Alex Brauer are each recognized in the legal guide based upon their commercial litigation work. Associate Adam Bell is named to the companion Ones to Watch listing among the country's top young commercial litigation attorneys. In addition to his commercial litigation practice, Mr. Bailey earned recognition among the leading appellate attorneys in the country.

Mr. Bailey is nationally known for his trial and appellate practice in complex tort and other commercial cases in federal and state courts. He represents clients in cases involving contract disputes, business torts, RICO, employment law, trade secrets, deceptive trade practices, fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, antitrust, unfair business practices, and the Packers and Stockyards Act.

Mr. Brauer's practice focuses on high-stakes business disputes ranging from allegations of fraud and deceptive practices in commercial transactions to breaches of fiduciary duties and litigation relating to non-compete agreements. He also assists clients with disputes involving the sales and acquisitions of businesses.

Mr. Bell represents companies and individuals in a wide range of complex commercial and tort litigation involving contract claims, trade secrets, deceptive trade practices, antitrust law, employment law, and construction law, as well as personal injury and health care matters in state and federal courts.

The oldest peer-review legal guide in the country, The Best Lawyers in America is also among the most respected. Selection is based on confidential evaluations by attorneys in the same practice area and from the same geographic region. The companion Ones to Watch list is reserved for attorneys who have been in private practice for five to nine years.

About Bailey Brauer PLLC

Bailey Brauer PLLC is nationally recognized for its trial and appellate work and provides battle-tested, sophisticated courtroom experience in high-stakes litigation matters. The firm focuses on complex commercial litigation, appeals, and class actions. Learn more about the firm at: http://baileybrauer.com.

Media Contact:

Rhonda Reddick

800-559-4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Bailey Brauer PLLC

Related Links

http://baileybrauer.com

