Bailey Brauer Co-Founder Provides Insights for ABA's Agriculture and Food Handbook

DALLAS, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial lawyer Clayton Bailey, co-founder of Dallas litigation boutique Bailey Brauer, is a primary contributor to the first edition of the American Bar Association's recently released Agriculture and Food Handbook.

The handbook provides a comprehensive review of the regulatory, antitrust and consumer protection issues affecting the food and agriculture industries.

Mr. Bailey contributed significant expertise to sections exploring issues specifically affecting the beef and poultry industries. He also explained the administration and enforcement of the USDA's Packers and Stockyards Act of 1921, which ensures fair competition and fair trade practices in the livestock and poultry industries.

Mr. Bailey's legal practice involves trying and appealing cases in state and federal courts across the country. He also represents clients before federal and state agencies, including the Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Bailey Brauer represents some of the world's largest agriculture companies, including some that are engaged in the biggest litigation disputes in the industry.

"I am honored to be one of the lawyers who contributed to the handbook," said Mr. Bailey. "This is the first of its kind and will serve as an important guide to understanding the legal issues impacting the agribusiness industry."

The Agriculture and Food Handbook is available for purchase from the American Bar Association. For more information, visit https://www.americanbar.org/products/inv/book/363520990/.

About Bailey Brauer PLLC

Bailey Brauer PLLC is nationally recognized for its trial and appellate work and provides battle-tested, sophisticated courtroom experience in high-stakes litigation matters. Led by veteran trial and appellate lawyers Clayton Bailey and Alex Brauer, the firm focuses on complex commercial litigation, agribusiness, appeals, and class actions. Learn more about the firm at: http://baileybrauer.com/.

